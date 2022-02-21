No. 5 Warriors top No. 2 Minot twice

The No. 5 Midland women's hockey team swept its final regular season series against No. 2 Minot State University, earning a 3-2 victory on Friday and a 1-0 overtime win on Saturday.

FRIDAY: Midland 3, Minot State 2

The Warriors jumped out to an early advantage in the road contest, scoring once in the opening period thanks to a Jenna Grosdidier goal from Rylee Martin.

The second goal came a period later as they took advantage of a power-play opportunity when Madison Miller fired in a shot off of an Allison Rakowski assist.

A scoring frenzy erupted in the final period, beginning with a Minot State goal at the 8:29 mark that brought the contest to a one-score affair. The Warriors responded less than three minutes later with a goal from Kayla Flanigan after a setup from Rakowski and Miller.

In the final two minutes, the Beavers made things interesting again with a late goal, giving them a chance to go empty-net in an attempt to tie the game. The Warriors stood pat and held on to their closeout the win, 3-2.

Hannah Stone was in goal for Midland and earned 35 saves as well as denied all six of the Beavers’ power-play opportunities.

SATURDAY: Midland 1, Minot State 0

On Saturday, the two sides were interlocked in a defensive battle. The offenses labored to find scoring chances as they combined for just 46 total shots on net in regulation.

The Warriors could not connect on their power-play kill going 0-for-5 on the game while the Beavers ran into a similar struggle as they were denied on all three of their chances.

With the game scoreless through 60 minutes of play, the teams entered into a three-on-three overtime period.

Two minutes into the extra session, Midland broke the draw. Allison Conybear sent a slapshot into the back of the net off of a pass from Rakowski, which marked her third assist of the weekend, for the instant winner over the Beavers.

Kayla Bailey was between the pipes for the Warriors and recorded saves on all 20 of the shots she faced.

Midland will now prepare for the WMCH tournament in Chesterfield, Missouri.

The tournament begins on Friday, Feb. 25, and culminates with the championship game on Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Maryville University Ice Hockey Center.

