No. 6 Midland picks up two wins in Sioux City

No. 6 Midland University reached the 20-win mark on the fall with sweeps of Morningside (25-20, 25-13, 25-9) Friday and Briar Cliff (25-19, 25-11, 25-18) Saturday.

The Warriors (20-3, 9-3 GPAC) return home for a pair of volleyball games against ranked foes this week, hosting No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan Friday at 7:30 p.m. and No. 1 and undefeated Jamestown at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Midland 3, Morningside 0

The Warriors led wire-to-wire in the opening set. They jumped out to a 6-1 lead behind kills from four different players. With the early advantage, they were able to stave off any chance of a rally the Mustangs put together, the most a 3-0 run to pull within three at 20-17. Taliyah Flores and Cortlyn Schaefer closed out the set, 25-20, with back-to-back kills.

Set two saw Morningside stick with Midland early. The teams traded the first eight points en route to a 4-4 tie. The Warriors then went on an 8-1 run, a deficit the Mustangs wouldn’t recover from. A 4-0 run, with three points coming off of Morningside errors, made the score 21-9 and virtually sealed the set. Brooke Fredrickson netted the final point via a kill.

Morningside took their first lead of the match in the third set, 3-2, but a 12-1 run by Midland tilted the set back in their favor. The surge featured three kills by Schaefer and a pair from Abbey Ringler. The second timeout by the Mustangs ended the run but only momentarily as the Warriors closed out the set and clinched the sweep with a 10-3 run.

Hope Leimbach, the reigning GPAC Setter of the Week, led an even Warriors’ attack that saw six players record a kill. Flores led the way with 10 while Schaefer and Ringler were close behind with 8 and 7. Lauryn Samuelson and Brooke Fredrickson each had 6 kills. Carrie Beethe had two kills while Leimbach had three to go with her 33 set assists.

At the net, Midland had eight blocks as a team. Ringler Fredrickson each had a hand in on four of the stops while Samuelson had three.

Leading the way in digs was Flores with 14. Delanie Vallinch added 12 from her libero position while Leimbach dug up 10 balls.

Midland 3, Briar Cliff 0

Midland opened the match with a 25-19 win in the first set. In the set, they had four three-point runs. The first gave them a 4-2 lead and the last closed out the set. Points 23 and 24 came via BCU errors before Lauryn Samuelson closed the book with a kill from Hope Leimbach. Samuelson had three kills in the set.

Set two saw the Warriors jump out to a 6-1 advantage. They never looked back as they kept the Chargers at bay the entire way. The end of the set was a mirror of the beginning as Midland closed out the set with another 6-1 run. Brooke Fredrickson, Cortlyn Schaefer, and Taliyah Flores each had a kill over the run as the Warriors won 25-11.

The third set was the closest of the night, but still went the way of Midland. After falling behind 9-5, BCU hung around for a while before a 4-0 run made it 16-10. The Warriors needed three set-points to seal the match, winning 25-18.

Midland hit .302 as a team in the sweep and limited their opponents to sub-.100 for the second straight night. BCU hit .056 with 19 errors to go with 24 kills.

Leading the way for the Warriors offensively was the trio of Flores (12), Abbey Ringler (11), and Schaefer (10). Fredrickson was one kill shy of double-figures with nine.

Defensively, Delanie Vallinch had nine digs from her libero position. She also led the team with three ace serves. At the net, Ringler had a hand in five of the Warriors’ seven blocks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0