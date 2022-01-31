No. 6 Midland women's hockey sweeps Maryville

No. 6 Midland women’s hockey put together back-to-back 3-0 wins over Maryville University over the weekend.

Friday: Midland 3, Maryville 0

Both sides were scoreless through the first two periods of play. In the final period, Madison Miller continued her weekend dominance as she found the back of the net for the fourth time in two games. Kayla Flanigan and Ally Conybear assisted Miller on the goal.

In the final three minutes of the period, the Warriors opened up the game with great execution on two power-play opportunities.

Conybear and Miller found Allison Rakowski, who scored to give the Warriors a two-goal advantage with 2:19 left to play.

Then, with 53 seconds remaining, Miller assisted again on the power play, this time finding Flanigan who turned on the puck and scored the shot.

Hannah Stone recorded another shutout in this contest, tallying 17 saves.

Saturday: Midland 3, Maryville 0

Replicating their game one performance, the Warriors again jumped on the scoreboard early in their final game of the weekend.

Rakowski broke the 0-0 draw with a goal off of Flanigan’s third assist of the weekend. Grace Halvorson added to the Warriors’ lead later in the period with a slapshot from a Kamryn Hayhurst assist.

After a scoreless second period, Jenna Grosdidier found Hayhurst who fired in the Warriors’ third goal of the game to give Midland a 3-0 lead, sealing the victory and sweep.

Kayla Bailey drew the start between the pipes for the Warriors and recorded 15 saves in the shutout.

Midland opened the 2022 slate on Thursday with a 6-0 win over Maryville.

The Warriors (12-6-1-0), will host Miami University-Ohio (9-7-1) on February 4-5. Puck-drop is set for 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday inside Sidner Ice Arena.

