No. 7 Midland throttles Colorado State twice

No. 7 Midland took the ice at Sidner Ice Arena this weekend as they host Colorado State University in a non-conference ACHA Women’s Division 1 series. The Warriors came away with the dominant sweep of the Rams, winning 5-1 and 13-2.

Midland 5, Colorado State 1

Colorado State took advantage of their limited shots and held a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission in the series opener. The Rams scored in the 8th minute of the contest and kept the hometown Warriors scoreless through the first 20 minutes thanks to solid play in net by their goalie.

After the break though it was all Midland as they quickly tied the game and then took the lead before the midway point. At the 4:05 mark, Allison Rakowski scored her first of many goals this weekend off a feed from Madison Miller and Kayla Flanigan.

Just over three minutes later, at the 7:09 mark, the Warriors took the lead on a Miller goal that was assisted by Karenna Grothmann. That would prove to be the game-winner as Jadine Hallowell and the defense limited the Rams’ chances the rest of the way. For the game, CSU put five shots on net while MU had a total of 57 shots on target.

Three of those shots got past the Colorado State goalie in the third. First, it was Maggie Marcotte finding the netting off a pass from Jenna Grosdidier and Rylee Martin at the 7:44 mark. Then, ten minutes later is was Grace Halvorson lighting the lamp off a feed from Kamryn Hayhurst and Ally Conybear at the 17:57 mark.

Rounding out the scoring was Rakowski off a pass from Flanigan with 27 seconds on the game clock.

Midland 13, Colorado State 2

The weekend finale saw the scoreboard light up with 13 goals from Midland. They scored five in the first, six in the second, and then coasted to victory with two more in the third.

Paige Henderson netted her first goal of the season to start the scoring barrage. Just over seven minutes into the game, Paige Glove and Rylee Martin assisted on the first of many goals by the home team.

At the 8:04 mark, it was Kayla Flanigan getting in on the scoring as she fired the puck past the goalie with Allison Rakowski and Madison Miller picking up the assists.

The next two goals came from the duo of Maggie Marcotte and Keagan Shearer. At 13:11, Shearer found Marcotte and 33 seconds later Marcotte returned the favor with Shearer scoring the fourth Midland goal of the period.

Rakowski would net her first of five goals on the afternoon before the first intermission. Picking up the assist on the play was Jenna Grosdidier with 42 seconds on the clock.

After the first trip back to the dressing rooms, the Rams made a swap in the net. They turned to their game one starter looking to slow the Warriors’ attack.

Unfortunately for her, the accelerator was still pressed firmly to the floor as Midland scored six in the period. Emmy Barker got her first collegiate goal as the period began. In the 3rd minute, she took a feed from Grosdidier and plopped the puck over the goalie and into the net.

After CSU goal cracked their goose egg on the scoreboard, the Warriors ramped up their offense once more. Rakowski would score four times over the final 13 minutes to run her weekend point total to eight. Mixed in the middle of her personal scoring spree was a goal from Grace Halvorson, her second of the weekend, assisted by Mylie Ketterson.

Earning assists in the period on the goals from Rakowski were Flanigan (3), Miller (2), Conybear, and Ketterson.

In the final period, Midland added two more scores. First, it was Conybear from Tanna Christensen at the 3:40 mark. Then Flanigan scored her second goal of the game off an assist from Miller.

Colorado State slipped one last goal past the virtually unchallenged Warrior defense in the final minute, making the final tally 13-2.

Midland's (9-5-1-1) next set of games will be at the St. Louis Showcase on Jan. 13-19.

