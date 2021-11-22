No. 8 Midland racks up 11 goals against Minnesota

The No. 8 Midland women’s hockey scored 11 goals in a two-game sweep of the University of Minnesota over the weekend in a pair of non-conference games at Sidner Ice Arena, securing wins of 7-1 and 4-2.

Midland 7, Minnesota 1

The Warriors wasted little time making their mark as they found the back of the net twice in the opening five minutes.

Maxine Mass started the scoring with a goal from Mylie Ketterson and Kamryn Hayhurst 2:21 into the game. Less than two minutes later, Keagan Shearer intercepted a Gophers’ pass deep in their half and immediately fired a shot into the top corner of the netting.

The Warriors increased their advantage in the second period with an Allison Rakowski power-play goal. Their 3-0 lead was cut to two after the Gophers responded later in the period with their lone goal of the game.

In the final period, Midland went on a scoring frenzy on their way to tying their single-game goal total for the season. Kayla Flanigan played hero in the period as she scored or assisted on all four goals, beginning with a solo score at the 6:08 mark.

With just over three minutes left to play, Madison Miller got in on the scoring action, bringing the game to 5-1. In the final 42 seconds of the game, Flanigan and Rakowski tacked on two more goals to close out the Warriors’ victory.

Midland 4, Minnesota 2

Once again, the Warriors jumped out to an early advantage scoring two goals in the opening period.

Seven minutes into the game, the Warriors executed their power-play offense as Rakowski found the back of the net after a set-up from Flanigan and Conybear. In the final minutes of the first period, the Warriors scored their second goal when Ketterson tapped the puck as multiple Warriors surrounded the Gophers’ goalie who couldn’t cover the loose puck.

Midland’s 2-0 advantage was quickly erased in the second period as the Gophers roared back into the contest with a goal 17 seconds into the period and then again at the 9:00 mark.

The Warriors were not phased and had a quick response of their own, scoring just 27 seconds later to retake the lead, 3-2.

In the third period, the two sides battled back and forth, the Warriors executed an important two-minute penalty kill to hold onto their slim advantage. With about 90 seconds remaining, the Warriors bought themselves some breathing room as Hayhurst found the back of the net as she scored on a rebound after Rakowski narrowly missed.

Midland (7-6-1) will host Colorado State (3-5-0) in two weeks on Dec. 4and 5. Puck-drop is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

