Midland University’s women’s basketball team battled until the final buzzer but fell to No. 9 Dordt University 90-82 Saturday afternoon in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at Wikert Event Center.
Midland drops to 8-16 on the year and 4-12 in the GPAC. Dordt is now 20-4 overall with a 12-4 mark in the league.
Senior Amanda Hansen led Midland with 18 points to go along with five rebounds. Sophomores Lexis Haase and Sam Shepard chipped in 14 points and 10 points respectively. Haase led the Warriors with seven rebounds.
Midland went up 4-0 early in the opening quarter after free throws by Hansen and junior Katy Gathje. Dordt battled back to tie things up but a 3 by senior Maddie Meadows put the Warriors up 7-4 with 7:15 in the first. Free throws kept Midland up through much of the first quarter before a six-point run by Dordt had Midland down 21-14 with two minutes to go. Hansen and Haase hit bucket down the stretch, but Midland ended the quarter trailing 28-21.
Junior Makenna Sullivan opened the second quarter with a layup followed by back-to-back buckets by Erin Prusa and Hansen pulled Midland to within one point. But a 10-point run for the Defenders gave them a 38-27 lead with just over five minutes to go in the first half. Dordt's continued pressure led to a double-digit lead at the half, 47-36.
A layup by Hansen, followed by a steal and bucket by Sullivan brought the score to 47-40 just moments into the third quarter. A 3 by Sam Shepard ended a Dordt run that had Midland down 59-45 with six minutes remaining. The Warriors came up with a run of their own scoring 11-straight, capped off by a Haase layup, to trail just 68-56 with 1:22 to go in the third. Late free throws and a 3 by freshman Lexi Kraft pulled Midland within 70-61 heading into the final quarter.
The Defenders got out to a hot start in the fourth quarter before a three by Meadows slowed things down and eventually the Warriors began chipping away at the lead midway through the final quarter. Kraft knocked down a three with 1:56 on the clock to pull the Warriors within 84-78 but they struggled to find a rebound down the stretch and fell by a final score of 90-82.
You have free articles remaining.
Midland shot 38.8 percent (26-of-67) from the field compared to 46.2 percent (30-of-65) for Dordt. Both teams benefitted from free throws as Midland went 24-for-33 and Dordt went 22-of-31. The Defenders outrebounded the Warriors 44-30 and came away with 16 steals compared to five for Midland.
Midland (8-16, 4-12 GPAC) kicks off a four-game road stretch on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at No. 7 Morningside College.
DORDT 90, MIDLAND 82
|Dordt
|28
|19
|23
|20
|--
|90
|Midland
|21
|15
|25
|21
|--
|82
Dordt--Erika Feenstra 4-6 11-12 19 Mya Chmielewski 4-12 0-0 9, Ebby Prewtt 2-5 0-0 4, Rachel Evavold 2-4 0-0 4, Payton Harmsen 1-5 0-0 3, Bailey Beckman 5-12 4-8 15, Kenzie Cunard 3-3 0-0 9, Karly Gustafson 4-7 1-2 9, Baylee Tetzlaff 2-4 4-4 8, Jordyn Van Maanen 1-3 4-6 6, Gabby Kreykes 2-4 0-0 4, Siennah Stamness 0-1 0-0 0, Mari Smitsdorff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65-24-33 90.
Midland (8-16, 4-12 GPAC)--Amanda Hansen 7-15 1-3 , Lexi Kraft 3-8 1-1 9, Makenna Sullivan 3-5 0-0 6, Maddie Meadows 2-7 0-0 6, Katy Gathje 0-2 4-4 4, Lexis Haase 4-12 6-7 14, Sam Shepard 3-7 1-2 10, Peyton Wingert 1-2 3-4 5, Emma Shepard 1-3 3-5 5, Erin Prusa 2-4 1-3 5, Casey Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Kara Jennnings 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 22-31 82.
3-pointers: D 6-21 (Feenstra 0-1, Chmielewski 1-5, Prewitt 0-3, Harmsen 1-4, Beckman 1-3, Cunard 3-3, Tetzlaff 0-1, Van Maanen 0-1), MU 8-27 (Hansen 1-3, Kraft 2-6, Sullivan 0-1, Meadows 2-6, Haase 0-4, S. Shepard 3-5, Thompson 0-1, Jennings 0-1. Rebounds--D 44 (Gustafson 12), M 30 (Haase 7). Assists--D 17 (Evavold 3), MU 8 (Kraft, Sullivan 3). Total fouls--D 27, MU 25. Fouled out--Feenstra.