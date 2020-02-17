Northwestern holds off comeback attempt by Midland men

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Midland University’s men’s women’s basketball teams wrapped the road portion of its regular season against Northwestern College on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Raiders women rallied to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference matchup, 78-71, while the men held off a late surge by Midland to win 76-73.
The Midland women led by as many as 13 in the first half, but the Red Raiders rallied in the second half for the come-from-behind win.
Junior Makenna Sullivan and senior Amanda Hansen each recorded 16 points to lead Midland, while sophomore Lexis Haase was good for 13 points. Junior Katy Gathje had six rebounds to lead the team and was followed by Sullivan who came away with five. Senior Maddie Meadows had a team-best three assists to go along with five points.
The Warriors 24-20 with six minutes to go before halftime and a minute later Hansen and Haase made back-to-back 3s to extend the lead to 30-20. Late free throws from Hansen saw the largest lead of the day for the Warriors, but a 3 for Northwestern brought the score to 39-29 going into the break.
A Northwestern nine-point run gave the Red Raiders 48-45 lead with 2:54 to go in the third and later a 3 at the buzzer gave them a 55-52 edge heading into the fourth quarter.
Sullivan brought the score to 60-55 with 8:17 remaining and later Sullivan and Hansen combined for five points to tie things up at 60-60. Late in the game, a 3 from Sam Shepard pulled Midland Midland to within 74-71 with :24 to go but from there Northwestern pull away for the victory.
Midland’s men erased a 14-point deficit but couldn’t get past a tie in the 3-point loss.
“Our guys did a great job of battling all night,” Midland head coach Oliver Drake said. “We could’ve given in multiple times with some early game struggles, but our guys dug in with great responses and stayed the course.”
Forward Samuel Mailloux led the Warriors with a career-high 20 points while adding six rebounds and two blocks. The freshman scored the final 14 points of the first half for Midland, including three 3-pointers. His streak cut the deficit to seven points at half, and the Warriors carried that momentum into the second half where they cut NWC’s lead to two points after 3s from freshman Kylan Smallwood and sophomore Bowen Sandquist.
Grant Rohrer then scored six-straight points for the Red Raiders (20-8, 12-6 GPAC) to push their lead back to double digits. But four minutes to play, Mailloux knocked down his sixth 3 of the game to cut Northwestern’s lead to four. Then with two minutes in the game, the Warriors’ Laurence Merritt tied the score at 72-72 but the Warriors missed their next three attempts and were forced to foul with 12 seconds to play.
Freshman Jake Rueschhoff pulled MU within 3 with a free throw and then deflected the inbounds pass that went out of bounds off of a Red Raider to give the Warriors the ball with four seconds to play. Sandquist’s deep 3 at the buzzer fell short, however.
Sandquist finished with 11 points while Smallwood (15) and Merritt (12) also finished in double figures. Rueschhoff ended with a career-high 12 rebounds.
The Warriors conclude their regular season next week with home games on Wednesday and Saturday against Concordia and Mount Marty College respectively.