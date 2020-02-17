Northwestern holds off comeback attempt by Midland men

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Midland University’s men’s women’s basketball teams wrapped the road portion of its regular season against Northwestern College on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Raiders women rallied to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference matchup, 78-71, while the men held off a late surge by Midland to win 76-73.

The Midland women led by as many as 13 in the first half, but the Red Raiders rallied in the second half for the come-from-behind win.

Junior Makenna Sullivan and senior Amanda Hansen each recorded 16 points to lead Midland, while sophomore Lexis Haase was good for 13 points. Junior Katy Gathje had six rebounds to lead the team and was followed by Sullivan who came away with five. Senior Maddie Meadows had a team-best three assists to go along with five points.

The Warriors 24-20 with six minutes to go before halftime and a minute later Hansen and Haase made back-to-back 3s to extend the lead to 30-20. Late free throws from Hansen saw the largest lead of the day for the Warriors, but a 3 for Northwestern brought the score to 39-29 going into the break.

A Northwestern nine-point run gave the Red Raiders 48-45 lead with 2:54 to go in the third and later a 3 at the buzzer gave them a 55-52 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

