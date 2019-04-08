Chloe Jackson scored 26 points to lead Baylor to an 82-81 win over Notre Dame on Sunday night in the Women's NCAA Tournament championship game.
Kalani Brown added 20 points and 13 rebounds for Baylor. NaLyssa Smith chipped in 14 points.
Arike Ogunbowale led Notre Dame with 31 points and six rebounds. Fremont High School graduate Jessica Shepard contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds in her final game with the Irish.
Shepard and Ogunbowale are expected to be first-round picks when the WNBA conducts its draft on Wednesday night in New York.