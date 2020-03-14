Novak inks with Midland hockey

FREMONT - Nick Novak knows what it’s like to play at Sidner Ice Arena. The Fremont-native started his hockey career with the Mighty Mites, then continued on into the Fremont Flyers program.

Now the former Flyer will be back on his hometown ice after signing with the Midland men’s hockey team on Saturday.

“For me, it’s important, this especially, because he is a Fremont Flyer, he is homegrown and seeing the work they’ve done to actually produce players that filter into our system, is pretty exciting” Midland coach Jason Cirone said.

Novak is the first Fremont player to sign with the program, now in its sixth year.

“It means a lot,” Novak said on being the first former Flyer to become a Warrior. “I hope I pave the way for a couple more to come in pretty soon.”

Novak spent last season with the Connecticut Chiefs Juniors.

“I looked at a couple juniors teams, but I really just wanted to get a kick start on college and get back into it,” Novak said.

The Warrior program was familiar with Novak’s body of work that included time with the Omaha AAA, Sioux City Metros and Omaha Junior Lancers.