Omura wins 101-pound title at York Invite

The Midland women's wrestling team claimed three top-four finishes at the York Invite Saturday including Zoe Omura, who claimed the 101lbs crown.

Omura’s podium run started with a hard-fought match against Nayeli Flores as she won by decision 4-2. In the quarter and semifinals, she won by decision over Jasmine Alexander 6-5 and by pinfall (2:33) over Kinsey Smith.

Midland had a pair of fourth-place finishers in Kacey Lee Pua at 170 and Ashlee Palimo`o at 136. Pua won by decision over Melena Jones (5-1) and by decision over Aalyah Villarreal (8-2). Palimo’o had a win by decision, 8-4 over Marissa Burt.

Other competitors for the Warriors were Salem Scobee (0-2 at 109), Serenity Durham Goree (1-2 at 116), Emily Paulino (2-2 at 130), Avery Thomason (2-2 at 130), Samantha Segura-Veliz (0-2 at 143), and Tyeisha Takamori (1-2 at 155).

Midland will face Baker in dual action on Jan. 25. The dual marks the second meeting between the schools as the Warriors earned a 25-22 win back in 2021.