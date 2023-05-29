Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dylan Kucera is going out a champion.

The fifth-year senior from Fremont capped off his illustrious career at Midland with a sixth national title Friday at the NAIA National meet in Marion, Indiana, claiming his third-straight outdoor shot put crown.

“It’s just, it’s, it’s really magical,” Kucera said. “Honestly, I think that’s kind of the best way to describe the journey.”

His opening throw came in at 18.30m—which would have held up as the winner if he stopped there—then came back with four better throws.

“I was like this, these are gonna be my last six throws of my collegiate career and I was just really trying to enjoy it, soak it all in and, just have some fun with it,” Kucera said.

The best came in at 19.41m to take home the crown.

He joins rarified air with six national titles in the event—four indoors and two outdoors.

His shot putting efforts were also honored in the form of being named the NAIA Most Outstanding Performance recipient.

“It’s pretty cool to go out with that performance getting highlighted,” Kucera said.

Kucera also finished runner-up in hammer throw, coming in at 61.56m with his final throw during Wednesday’s finals.

“It wasn’t necessarily my best day, distance wise or technically speaking, but it was fun enough to kind of get the job done and get that goal that we set out for the year,” Kucera said.

Kucera accounted for 18 of Midland’s 28.5 team points, which was good for seventh place.

Now, Kucera is off to coach and teach at Columbus High School next year, instructing the next wave of throwers in the state.

“The whole goal of this year was really just to cherish every minute, every second that I could,” Kucera said. “And man, I tried my best but it went so it went by so fast, a blink of an eye, the season was over, it felt like, but I did my best, you know, to cherish everything. Everything I could, every moment with my coaches, my teammates, you know, during the season, all the hard times, the good times.”