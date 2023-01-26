Orr powers Midland to win over Briar Cliff

"Don't sub him," is what Midland Tyler Erwin heard from his bench at the start of the second half against Briar Cliff Wednesday night.

Freshman guard Jake Orr was cooking and no one wanted the hot hand off the court.

"We let him go a little bit, but he's capable of doing it," Erwin said.

The Roncalli product scored 15 of the Warriors 19 points during a four minute stretch in the second half, catapulting Midland to an 84-73 win over the Chargers.

"We haven't started halves very well and we talked about that and we came out well," Erwin said.

Orr's outburst was part of a carry over from the first half. Midland ended the first frame on a 10-0 run to take a 35-27 lead into the locker room.

That lead reached double-figures, 44-30, before Orr took off.

By the time the freshman finally left the court in the second half after picking up his fourth foul, Midland's lead had grown to 25, 63-38.

Briar Cliff answered back with the Warriors offensive driving force on the bench, using a 16-4 run to whittle the lead down to 67-54, but never got closer than eight points down the stretch.

Orr flirted with a triple-double in the win, going for 23 points along side nine rebounds and six assists.

Ryan Larsen amassed 17 points as the second-highest leading scorer. Joining Colton Uhing and Jake Rueschhoff both approached double-figures with nine points.

The Warriors outrebounded their opponents 47-30 and had 21 assists on 33 made buckets.

Midland moves to 9-13 overall and 3-11 in the conference with the win. Briar Cliff drops to 8-15 and 4-9.

Prior to the game, all five Midland starters delivered letters from the players and staff to former Midland coach Rich McGill as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer night at Wikert Event Center.

Midland (9-13, 3-11 GPAC) will look to go 2-0 against Doane (8-13, 5-8 GPAC) this season with a rematch in Crete, Nebraska set for Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. inside the Haddix Center.