LINCOLN -- Nolan Dillon of Nebraska Wesleyan has been named the American Rivers Conference's Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
The sophomore from Fremont led the Prairie Wolves to a pair of home wins. He recorded a hat trick with three goals in a 9-1 win over Crown College in the home opener Sept. 20. In a 2-1 victory over Cornell College, he scored the game-winning goal in the second half.
Dillon sat out last season after transferring from the University of Alabama-Huntsville. He is Wesleyan's leading scorer this fall with eight goals, which puts him seventh in NCAA Division III in goals per game.
Wesleyan, 5-2-1, carries a four-game winning streak into Friday's home match against Nebraska Christian College.