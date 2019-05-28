After helping Fremont Bergan qualify for the Class A state baseball tournament in 2017, Tyler Push is hoping to propel the Fremont Moo to success in the Expedition League.
Push, who earned all-state prep honors as a senior two years ago, competed in a wood bat league last summer in Omaha. This year he is shifting over to the Moo for their inaugural season.
"I'm really pumped for the season," said Push, who just completed his sophomore season of playing for Newman University in Wichita, Kansas. "Any baseball season is an exciting one so I'm ready to get this one kicked off. Playing in front of the home crowd is something because the fans make it that way. If you are not playing in front of anyone, it is really just a practice. The fans are what you live for playing so I hope the crowds are full this year."
Push was unavailable for the Moo's opening series at Hastings last weekend, but he will play in the team's home opener against the Sodbusters on Friday night at Moller Field.
The former Bergan shortstop earned All-Heartland Conference second-team honors as a sophomore. Although the Jets finished 17-30, Push was third on the team in batting average (.337), hits (34), walks (15) and stolen bases (eight). He also topped the team in triples (three) and on-base percentage (.437) while finishing second in runs scored (21).
In league play, Push hit a team-high .410. He ended the season on a seven-game hitting streak, with multiple hits in five of those contests.
"Individually, I had a rough start to the season, but the coaches told me to stick with the plan," he said. "I have the mindset that in baseball you are going to fail a lot. At the start of the year, it was a lot harder to succeed, but I stuck with it and stayed positive. About halfway through the season I started to settle in and felt comfortable in the batter's box. Things started to turn around then."
Push was hitting ninth in the Jets' batting order early in the season, but eventually moved up. He batted leadoff for some games before shifting to second in the order.
"I had never hit second in my life," Push said. "When you hit leadoff, there is a lot of pressure to get on base. Hitting in the No. 2 hole kind of took that bug off my shoulder and that was the most comfortable I've been in the order. I like hitting in that No. 2 spot."
Push showed improvement from his freshman season when he hit .227 with one home run and nine RBI. He played in 27 games as the Jets finished 22-28.
That freshman season was a bit of an adjustment.
"I realized it was a faster pace, but I looked at it that as a freshman I just needed to do my job and not try to do too much," he said. "I got used to the community and I got close to the guys on the team. It didn't really seem like that much of a change from high school ball to collegiate ball other than velocity and pitch recognition -- stuff like that. I thought it was all pretty much the same game. You just have to go out and enjoy playing."
Push came to the Jets as a shortstop. That first season he was used as a utility infielder, but coaches decided to move him to a new spot for his second year.
"We knew we had some infielders coming in (for 2019), but we were losing some outfielders," Push said. "The coaches thought that with my speed they might as well throw me in the outfield."
Push played center field and excelled. He committed just three errors with a fielding percentage of .962.
"I really developed a love for the outfield," Push said. "I liked chasing down fly balls and throwing guys out. I had never played outfield prior to that in my life. I just came away with a love for it and it suits me well."
There are similarities between shortstop and center field. That made for an easy adjustment.
"I think from a leadership standpoint they are very much alike," Push said. "I had been playing shortstop my entire career so I didn't have to work as much on the leadership and communication standpoint. Most of it was just getting to know the players around you and who is going to go get what. It is really just developing a chemistry out there."
Newman has been a good fit for the former Bergan standout, who is pursuing a double major in business management and sports communication.
"When I was looking around, I didn't want to go to a place that was very big," Push said about his college choice. "Newman is a very small (NCAA Division II) school. It is a community where everybody knows everybody. I wanted a small-school aspect like that. I really enjoyed all the guys there and we've developed kind of a family atmosphere. All of that has helped make me successful. It has allowed me to relax and play the game I love."
He hopes to improve as a player this summer while helping the Moo.
"You should always be looking to improve," Push said. "Even Mike Trout still works on things. This summer I'm looking to get better in every aspect of the game that I can. I'd also like to get some wins under our belts and have a special season for the team."