Daylon Owens is comfortable pitching at Moller Field.
The Hub City Hotshots won’t argue with that.
Owens, who plays for Midland University in the spring, tossed a four-hitter to help the Fremont Moo down the Hotshots 6-0 on Thursday night at Moller.
Owens struck out seven and walked one while throwing the first complete game shutout in Moo history. Tyler Stone took the loss. He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and seven walks in five innings. He also struck out six.
Nick Emanuel scored on a wild pitch to give the Moo a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Dillon Sears later scored in the inning on a Hotshots error. Fremont made it 3-0 in the second when Wilson Ehrhardt drew a bases-loaded walk.
The lead grew to 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth when Charley Hesse belted a solo home run.
In the seventh, Sears delivered a two-run single that scored Fremont native Tyler Push and Emanuel to complete the scoring.
Sears led the Moo by going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Hesse added two hits while Emanuel, Kanin Dodge and Brock Reller had one apiece. Ehrhardt set a team record by walking four times. In two games against the Hotshots, he went 1-for-3 with six walks.
The win improves the Moo to 5-6. They will conclude a three-game series on Sunday against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in Minot, N.D.
Hub City, 6-5, was scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Friday night in Aberdeen, S.D.