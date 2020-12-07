Pair of Midland wrestlers place at Conner/Oppenheim Open

Competing in the largest wrestling event of the season thus far, Midland University had a strong showing with a pair of Warriors placing at the Conner/Oppenheim Open hosted by Doane University.
Ray Aranda and Tyson Beauperthuy, both newcomers to the Midland program, placed 4th and 3rd in their respective weight classes.
Aranda, a junior transfer from Fresno City, California, had to battle his way back through the consolation bracket after dropping a 5-2 opening bout to Sam Dunwell of Doane in the 157-pound division. On that side of the bracket, he won an 8-6 decision over Gage Maxwell of Hannibal LaGrange then an 8-2 decision over Jesus Murillo of Jamestown. In the semifinal of the consolation side, he needed extra time to dispatch Jake Hamilton of Jamestown, winning 8-6 in sudden victory fashion to set up a rematch with Dunwell for third-place.
In his final bout of the day, Aranda once again suffered a setback as Dunwell won a narrow 5-4 decision.
“Ray is building a reputation with another solid performance placing fourth," coach Larry Nugent said. "I expect he will be a force at 141 pounds."
As for Beauperthuy, he too suffered defeat in his opening bout. He fell to Casey Randles of Grand View, the No. 7-ranked wrestler at 174 in the NAIA. He would battle his way back through pinning two of his next three opponents. He won by fall of Jayden Miller of Hastings, a 5-3 decision over Brian Stanford of Grand View, and by fall over Lennorise Echols of York.
In the third-place bout at 174, Beauperthuy faced Michael Scarponi of Doane and won with a 9-5 decision to wrap up his day.
“It is a pleasure to witness our team respond to adversity so well,” Nugent said. “Tyson, who’s currently ranked 20th and was on an unbeaten streak, lost to the 7th-ranked wrestler and then came back and defeated the 17th-ranked athlete. He most likely will move up in the rankings.”
Other Warriors competing in the open were:
- Conner Dalton (2-2) at 141 lbs.
- Mario Martinez (0-2) at 141 lbs.
- Steven Aranda (0-2) at 149 lbs.
- Tony Rinn (1-2) at 157 lbs.
- Chase Engelhardt (1-2) at 165 lbs.
- Connor Rinn (1-2) at 184 lbs.
Midland will be in action once more before the holiday break as they travel back to Crete next Saturday, Dec. 12 for a dual with Doane University. Match time is set for 6 p.m. at the Haddix Center.
