Pair of Midland wrestlers place at Conner/Oppenheim Open

Competing in the largest wrestling event of the season thus far, Midland University had a strong showing with a pair of Warriors placing at the Conner/Oppenheim Open hosted by Doane University.

Ray Aranda and Tyson Beauperthuy, both newcomers to the Midland program, placed 4th and 3rd in their respective weight classes.

Aranda, a junior transfer from Fresno City, California, had to battle his way back through the consolation bracket after dropping a 5-2 opening bout to Sam Dunwell of Doane in the 157-pound division. On that side of the bracket, he won an 8-6 decision over Gage Maxwell of Hannibal LaGrange then an 8-2 decision over Jesus Murillo of Jamestown. In the semifinal of the consolation side, he needed extra time to dispatch Jake Hamilton of Jamestown, winning 8-6 in sudden victory fashion to set up a rematch with Dunwell for third-place.

In his final bout of the day, Aranda once again suffered a setback as Dunwell won a narrow 5-4 decision.

“Ray is building a reputation with another solid performance placing fourth," coach Larry Nugent said. "I expect he will be a force at 141 pounds."