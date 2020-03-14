Penney claims first swim title for Midland

Midland junior Tyler Penney took a leap of faith joining the Warriors swim program as a member of the inaugural recruiting class.
“I definitely felt questionable about it before I went on the visit, but after the visit, I could tell all the possibilities that this team had and I just knew that coach (Ryan) Bubb had grit and he was passionate about helping us grow, not just in the pool, but out of the pool.”
His faith was rewarded as he became the first Warrior swimmer to take home an individual national title in the 200-yard breaststroke at the NAIA national championship meet.
“The 200-yard breaststroke, I always say that it’s my baby,” Penney said. “Nobody comes between me and my baby. I’ve always loved the 200 breaststroke because my stroke tends towards a longer stroke, but still keeping it powerful.”
Penney had to put together a comeback effort to secure the crown.
“Right when I dove into the pool, I knew the kid right next to me from Keiser (Levente Sardi) was going to put up a good race and it’d probably come down to the last fifty of that race and it did,” Penney said.
The Council Bluff, Iowa-native sat in fourth at the midway point of the race and fell back to fifth—with .36 seconds separating the top five racers—with just 50 yards left.
Penney credited his work in the 100-yard breaststroke, which he finished fourth in at the national meet—in helping him erase the deficit and pull off the win by .18 seconds over Sardi with a final time of 1:59.10.
“It’s still hard to comprehend all of it, it still feels like a dream,” Penney said. “It’s been the same feeling from after the race until today, it just hasn’t gone away.”
The Warriors placed fourth with 255 team points—the highest finish as a program—to go along with Penney’s 200-yard breaststroke crown.
“It’s great that we are in our third year of being an official team and this soon, we’ve created a national champion,” Penney said. “I feel like later on, we’ll be a team that can bring home a national championship.”