Penney claims first swim title for Midland

Midland junior Tyler Penney took a leap of faith joining the Warriors swim program as a member of the inaugural recruiting class.

“I definitely felt questionable about it before I went on the visit, but after the visit, I could tell all the possibilities that this team had and I just knew that coach (Ryan) Bubb had grit and he was passionate about helping us grow, not just in the pool, but out of the pool.”

His faith was rewarded as he became the first Warrior swimmer to take home an individual national title in the 200-yard breaststroke at the NAIA national championship meet.

“The 200-yard breaststroke, I always say that it’s my baby,” Penney said. “Nobody comes between me and my baby. I’ve always loved the 200 breaststroke because my stroke tends towards a longer stroke, but still keeping it powerful.”

Penney had to put together a comeback effort to secure the crown.

“Right when I dove into the pool, I knew the kid right next to me from Keiser (Levente Sardi) was going to put up a good race and it’d probably come down to the last fifty of that race and it did,” Penney said.