Penny wins Midland swimming's first individual title
Penny wins Midland swimming's first individual title

Midland Warrior

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Midland University’s men’s and women’s swimming teams capped off their respective seasons at the NAIA National Championships this past weekend with a pair of top 20 finishes.

The Warrior men placed fourth with 255 team points, just 12 points shy of Lindsey Wilson College’s third place score of 267. Midland’s men’s team now been to the national championships in each of its first three years, and the Warriors have improved their final placing in each attempt.

Midland’s women’s team finished in 20th place out of 24 competing teams. It’s the first time in the program’s three-year history in which the roster was comprised of more than five swimmers.

In addition to the strong team performances, junior Tyler Penney also made history as the school’s first individual swimming national champion. Penney earned the top spot in the men’s 200-yard breaststroke event with a total time of 1:59.10. He narrowly edged out Keiser’s Levente Sardi by 0.18 seconds to claim the top spot in the event.

Penney capped an impressive junior season with four top five finishes as part of relay teams and finished fourth in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke event.

