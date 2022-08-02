Pioneers defeat Fremont Moo to stay alive in playoff series

The Western Nebraska Pioneers snapped the Fremont Moo’s three-game winning streak on Monday night and in doing so, the Pioneers also tied up the Nebraskaland divisional playoff series 1-1.

The Pioneers utilized a big sixth inning to defeat the Moo 10-5 at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.

Western Nebraska and Fremont played the rubber game of the three-game playoff series Tuesday night in Gering.

Both divisional playoff series went to a deciding Game 3 Tuesday night with the winners of both divisions starting the league championship series on Thursday night.

Fremont took a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning on Monday when Bentley Boekhout scored Ian Graf on an RBI single before Boekhout scored on the next at-bat on a wild pitch.

The Pioneers then responded with eight runs on seven hits and took advantage of a couple Moo errors.

“We got two hits and then had an unselfish at bat by Connor (Doughty) laying down a bunt that ended up turning the inning around for us,” Western Nebraska coach Antonio Garcia told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald. “It was an unbelievable at-bat that started the train of motion and from then on; it was contagious. That was the biggest at-bat for us in my opinion. It was very unselfish of him and it was a big team at-bat for us and he got us going.”

Fremont scored one run in the eighth inning as Graf earned a walk and scored on a balk.

The Moo loaded the bases in the ninth inning after Pioneers closer Paul Panduro walked two and allowed a single. Panduro recorded a strikeout for the final out to preserve the win for the Pioneers.

Fremont scored its first run of Monday’s game in the second inning when Graf hit an RBI single, scoring Derian Morphew. Ben Higdon scored in the third when Morphew hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to put the Moo up 2-1.

Colby Harrison was charged with the loss for Fremont, going one inning, allowing two runs (none earned) on three hits.

Igancio Radney Reynoso was credited with the win for Western Nebraska, going 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on one hit.

The Pioneers finished with 15 hits in the contest compared to nine for Fremont.