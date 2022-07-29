Pioneers take series from Moo

The Fremont Moo dropped the penultimate series of the 2022 slate, falling 5-4 to the Western Nebraska Pioneers Thursday night.

The Moo grabbed the lead in the second when Tyler Harrington scored on a Ben Higdon groundout.

A two-run blast by Zech Samayoa in the fifth and a Bentley Boekhout sacrifice fly scoring Higdon in the 6th would be the only four runs for Fremont.

Western Nebraska would take the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the eighth to make it 5-4 with the Moo unable to tie the game back up in the top of the 9th.

Robbie Whelan would be charged with the loss for the Moo, tossing 1/3 of a frame, allowing three runs (two earned) and walking two.

The Moo are now 16-7 in the 2nd half, two games up in 1st while 32-20 overall. The Pioneers now move to 14-9 in the 2nd half and 31-19 overall.

Fremont will start its final regular season series Friday night at the Hastings Sodbusters and conclude the regular season Saturday with a split-site doubleheader.

The weekend twin bill begins with a noon game in Fremont and followed by a road trip to Hastings for a 6:35 p.m. game.