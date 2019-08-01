GERING -- The Western Nebraska Pioneers stayed on a hot streak Wednesday night against the Fremont Moo.
The Pioneers used a seven-run fifth inning to down the Moo 11-5. The win was the ninth in the Pioneers' last 10 games and improves the leaders in the Expedition League's Clark Division to 44-13 overall and 23-6 in the second half. Fremont falls to 29-29 and 18-11.
The Moo jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first. Tyler Push doubled and eventually scored on an error.
The lead grew to 3-0 in the third on RBI singles by Ronnie McBride and Peter Carlson.
Moo pitcher Michael Attalah was cruising until the fifth. Colin Ludwig had a run-scoring single while Alonso Bibiano knocked in a run with a ground out. Jake Gitter hit a RBI double to chase Attalah. Reliever Nolan Guidry allowed a two-run double to Carter Dobrinski. Guidry also allowed RBI singles to Jacen Roberson and Cole Gambill before the inning was done.
In the sixth, Push walked, stole second and scored on a double by Wilson Ehrhardt. Push also scored Fremont's final run in the eighth. With one out in the eighth, he singled, stole second and scored on Luke White's RBI single.
The Pioneers ended any comeback hopes for the Moo by scoring four times in the bottom of the inning. Gitter hit a sole home run and Dobrinski slugged a two-run shot. Consecutive doubles by Roberson and Gambill accounted for the final score.
Push went 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Omar Veloz had three hits while White went 2-for-4. Gambill led the Pioneers with four hits while Dobrinkski had three hits and four RBI.
Attalah took the loss. He allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three. Guidry worked the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed six earned runs on 10 hits and two walks.
The win went to Jaykob Acosta. He allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four. Ty Callahan and Alex Jorgensen combined to allow two runs in the final four innings.
The Moo were scheduled to play the Hub City Hotshots on Thursday night at Moller Field, but results weren't available at press time.