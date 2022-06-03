Plainsmen prevent Moo series sweep with late rally

The North Platte Plainsmen scored six runs in the final two innings to take the final game of the series with the Fremont Moo 7-5 Thursday night.

The Moo took a 5-1 lead into the eighth only for North Platte to batter reliever Hayden Lewis for three runs on four hits with the Moo making two errors in the frame.

Bobby Brown relieved Lewis with one out in the frame, inducing a double play to leave the Moo holding a 5-4 lead.

A bases loaded single by the Plainsmen’s Connor Flagg plated the final three runs for the visitors in the top of the ninth, preventing the series sweep for the Moo.

The Moo drew first blood, mustering one run after loading the bases with a pair of doubles from Zane Skansi and Kanin Dodge coupled with a walk to Derian Morphew.

Nick Balch drove in Skansi with a sacrifice fly.

The Plainsmen briefly tied the game with a run in the third, only for the Moo to leapfrog back in front with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

Balch notched his second RBI of the game with a single up the middle.

Evan Rowe extended Fremont’s lead to 3-1 in the fourth with a solo shot, his first of the year.

Balch and Rowe accounted for the next two runs for the Moo. Balch drove in Morphew with a double for his third RBI of the night followed by Rowe scoring Balch with a single up the middle.

The Moo’s lead stood until the eighth as Fremont starter Brody Sintek kept the Plainsmen offense at bay.

He finished the night allowing just four hits across seven innings, striking out three and walking one in the no decision.

Bryce Butterfield earned the win for the Plainsmen going 2 innings allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out 3 in the process. Bobby Brown took the loss for the Moo as he surrendered 3 runs on 3 hits over 1 1/3 innings striking out only 1.

The Moo (3-2) now begin a three-game home series with the Spearfish Sasquatch.

