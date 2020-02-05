LINCOLN – Midland University had several powerlifters win their divisions at the Central Collegiate Cup over the weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska. In total, 11 Warriors earned first-place finishes in both equipped and raw competitions. Joining Midland at the regional meet were lifters from Ottawa University.
Natali Dominguez earned first place in the women’s 43k equipped division with a total of 315 kilograms lifted. Teammate Allie Lazarus was second with a total of 235 kg.
Lacey Pender and Makenna Henderson also won their equipped divisions. Pender was first at 72k with a total of 415 kg. Henderson was first in the over 84k division with a total of 527.5 kg.
On the men’s side in the equipped category Devin Nielsen and Sebastian Sanchez each won their weight class. Nielsen won the 83k division with a total of 597.5 kg lifted. Sanchez lifted a total of 627.5 kg to win the 93k weight class.
In raw on the women’s side winners for the Warriors were Luisa Soto, Amanda Imes, Marissa Olvera, and Marissa Lutz. Soto lifted 270 kg to win the 57k division. Imes had a total of 355 kg to win the 63k class. Teammate Katelyn Dundas was second with a total of 317.5 kg.
Olvera bested teammate Ally Carraway in the 72k division with a total of 360 kg. Carraway was close behind with a weight of 350 kg lifted.
Lutz was unopposed in the +84k division. Winning with a total of 412.5 kg lifted.
In the men’s raw category Midland won a pair of weight classes. Carter Welch was the top lifter at 120k with a total of 767.5 kg while Jordan Dyer was the best lifter at over 120k with a total weight of 610 kg lifted.
Midland will now get back to training as they prepare for the biggest meet of their season. The Warriors will travel to State College, Pennsylvania for the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals to be held on April 2-6.