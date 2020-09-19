Preview Midland vs. Morningside

Midland is set to host defending national champions Morningside in the second week of GPAC action.
The Warriors are coming off a 22-14 loss to Dordt while the Mustangs, winners of 30-straight dating back to 2018, dispatched Northwestern 45-31.
Morningside won last year’s meeting 51-29 in Sioux City—the last two games have finished 51-29, both in the Mustang’s favor. Midland has not beaten Morningsde since 2004 when the Warriors claimed a 26-24 win and have lost the last 15 games between the two schools.
Midland offense vs. Morningside defenseThe Warriors two-quarterback system of EJ Stewart and River Walker yielded some positive results through the air for a total of 298 yards a two touchdowns, but the lack of a run game—just 90 yards on 38 carries—hindered Midland’s offense.
EJ Stewart got the start in week one, throwing for 227 yards and both passing touchdowns—one to Darrin Gentry and one to Austin Harris. Walker came on as a spark in the second half, leading the two most productive drives of the day.
Stewart and Walker were sacked a combined five times.
Morningside allowed 592 yards against Northwestern—447 passing, 145 rushing—in an offensive shootout.
The Mustangs did force four turnovers with Jamal Jones and Jalen Portis each pulling in a pick and Tyler Wingert and Garrett Hoagland forcing fumbles recovered by the Mustangs.
Midland defense vs. Morningside offenseThe Mustangs offense is helmed by junior quarterback Joe Dolincheck , who was 23 of 35 for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown for over 300 yards in five straight games dating back to last season.
Reid Jurgensmeier was Dolincheck’s favorite target, hauling in nine catches for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Austin Johnson matched Jurgensmeier in the receptions with nine for 101 yards and a score.
Morningside’s other offensive threat is running back Arnijae Ponder who put up 122 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, marking his 26th career 100-yard rushing game.
The Midland defense held Dordt to just 22 points and 328 yards of offense. The Defenders were just 4 of 15 on third down conversions, but 2 of 3 on fourth down tries.
Zach Acamo led the team in tackles with nine—six solo, three assisted—and also pulled in an interception.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Heedum Field
