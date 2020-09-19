Preview Midland vs. Morningside

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Midland is set to host defending national champions Morningside in the second week of GPAC action.

The Warriors are coming off a 22-14 loss to Dordt while the Mustangs, winners of 30-straight dating back to 2018, dispatched Northwestern 45-31.

Morningside won last year’s meeting 51-29 in Sioux City—the last two games have finished 51-29, both in the Mustang’s favor. Midland has not beaten Morningsde since 2004 when the Warriors claimed a 26-24 win and have lost the last 15 games between the two schools.

Midland offense vs. Morningside defenseThe Warriors two-quarterback system of EJ Stewart and River Walker yielded some positive results through the air for a total of 298 yards a two touchdowns, but the lack of a run game—just 90 yards on 38 carries—hindered Midland’s offense.

EJ Stewart got the start in week one, throwing for 227 yards and both passing touchdowns—one to Darrin Gentry and one to Austin Harris. Walker came on as a spark in the second half, leading the two most productive drives of the day.

Stewart and Walker were sacked a combined five times.

Morningside allowed 592 yards against Northwestern—447 passing, 145 rushing—in an offensive shootout.