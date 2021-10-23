Previewing Midland at Concordia

Midland will resume its rivalry with Concordia following its bye week, traveling to Seward Saturday to face the Bulldogs.

Concordia enters the game riding a three-game win streak and are 4-3 on the year with their latest win being a 38-7 victory over Mount Marty.

The Warriors last win came on Oct. 9, a 59-7 drubbing of Briar Cliff.

The Bulldogs come into the contest averaging 25.4 points per game while allowing 23.7 points per game. Midland is averaging 31.9 points per game and has allowed just 28.4 points per game .

Concordia’s offense is centered around freshman quarterback DJ McGarvie, who through six games has thrown for 984 yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions.

McGarvie has thrown for three touchdown passes in each of the last three games and ranks third in the GPAC in total touchdowns thrown.

The first-year signal caller’s top target has been Korrell Koehlmoos, who has 28 catches for 365 yards and four scores.

Lane Napier headlines the Bulldogs defense, amassing 94 tackles through the early portion of the season. The David City Aquinas standout has 495 career tackles coming into the game.

Jake Ashby turned in his best performance of the season against Briar Cliff, tossing two touchdowns to zero interceptions. He is up to 828 yards passing this fall with a 43.8 completion percentage and eight touchdowns to nine picks.

Kenneth Carr continued his breakout fall in Midland’s last game, hauling in his sixth touchdown of the season.

The two sides did not square off last year due to a COVID no contest

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.

