Previewing Midland at Dakota Wesleyan

Midland will look to keep its two-game win streak alive Saturday when the Warriors hit the road to face Dakota Wesleyan.

The Warriors are coming off a 43-0 shutout of Hastings last week. The Tigers secured a 29-26 win over Doane for their first victory in four tries this season.

Midland leads the all-time 18-15 and have won the last two meetings after a six-game dry spell between 2012 and 2017.

Midland won last year’s content 52-27, out scoring the Tigers 31-6 in the second half.

Midland Offense

vs DWU DefenseThe Warriors offense has come alive in the last two weeks, putting up 96 points between their wins at Briar Cliff and at home against Hastings.

It’s been the passing game that has facilitated the bulk of those points. Through four games, Midland ranks sixth nationally in total passing offense with 1,046 yards and ninth in passing yards per game at 261.5.

Junior quarterback River Walker has accounted for 10 touchdowns during the win streak—eight passing, two rushing—and has racked up 938 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns for the season.