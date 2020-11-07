Previewing Midland at Doane

Midland football will have a chance to regroup at Doane Saturday.
The Warriors are coming off a 43-14 loss to Northwestern, falling to 4-3 on the season.
The Tigers are 2-4 on the year and are also coming off a loss to Northwestern, 35-14, on Oct. 24, after having a bye week last week.
Midland leads the all-time series with Doane 9-7 and have won the last three meeting between the two schools.
Midland offense vs. Doane DefenseThe Warriors struggled to find any offense against Northwestern, being held to a near season-low 281 yards.
Quarterback River Walker, who threw one touchdowns and was picked off once against the Raiders, is averaging 212.4 yards through the air while also adding 40.4 yards on the ground as the team’s second leading rusher.
Senior running back Keenan Smith is up to 482 yards on the ground with six touchdowns including one last week.
Doane’s defense is allowing 29.2 points per game this year and 370 yards to opposing offenses.
Senior linebacker Riley Heithoff leads the team in tackles with 57.
Doane’s defense has caused 10 turnovers this season, picking off eight passes and recovering two fumbles.
Midland Defense vs. Doane OffenseThe Tigers come into Saturday meeting averaging just 270 yards per game and putting up an average of 17.5 points per game.
Doane’s offense is most successful on the ground led by senior running back Jamaine Derogene, who has a team-high five touchdowns and 405 yards rushing.
Doane has used two quarterbacks this season with sophomore Adam Wasserman taking over the position from senior Drake Davidson after Davidson started the first two games.
Wasserman has thrown for 375 yards with six touchdowns to six interceptions and is also the team’s third leading rusher with 250 yards.
The Tigers top receiving target is Josh Baker. The senior has 18 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
MIdland senior linebacker Zach Acamo leads the Warriors with 64 tackles followed by defensive lineman Trevor Havlovic with 56.
The Warriors defense has limited teams to 360 yards of offense and 21.6 points per game.
Kickoff for the GPAC contenst is set for 1 p.m.
