Previewing Midland at Doane

Midland football will have a chance to regroup at Doane Saturday.

The Warriors are coming off a 43-14 loss to Northwestern, falling to 4-3 on the season.

The Tigers are 2-4 on the year and are also coming off a loss to Northwestern, 35-14, on Oct. 24, after having a bye week last week.

Midland leads the all-time series with Doane 9-7 and have won the last three meeting between the two schools.

Midland offense vs. Doane DefenseThe Warriors struggled to find any offense against Northwestern, being held to a near season-low 281 yards.

Quarterback River Walker, who threw one touchdowns and was picked off once against the Raiders, is averaging 212.4 yards through the air while also adding 40.4 yards on the ground as the team’s second leading rusher.

Senior running back Keenan Smith is up to 482 yards on the ground with six touchdowns including one last week.

Doane’s defense is allowing 29.2 points per game this year and 370 yards to opposing offenses.

Senior linebacker Riley Heithoff leads the team in tackles with 57.