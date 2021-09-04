Previewing Midland at No. 14 Dordt

Midland will have a tall task Saturday while looking to bounce back from a week one loss.

The Warriors head to Sioux Center, Iowa to face No. 14 Dordt for the first Great Plains Athletic Conference game of the fall.

Midland is coming off a 38-35 loss to Sterling in the Warriors season-opener while the Defenders have yet to play a game this season.

Dordt is coming off an 8-3 season a year ago which included a playoff win. The Defenders escaped Fremont with a 22-14 win.

The Warriors mustered 303 yards of offense in the opener—111 rushing yards and 192 passing yards.

Levi Markey took the bulk of the carries in his first game as a Warriors, carrying the ball 20 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Second-year starting quarterback River Walker went out with an injury in the second half in the loss to Sterling.

His back-ups are EJ Stewart, who started against Dordt last fall before being replaced by Walker, and Jake Ashby.

The Defenders will have to replace top offensive weapon Noah Clayberg.