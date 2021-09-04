Previewing Midland at No. 14 Dordt

Midland will have a tall task Saturday while looking to bounce back from a week one loss.
The Warriors head to Sioux Center, Iowa to face No. 14 Dordt for the first Great Plains Athletic Conference game of the fall.
Midland is coming off a 38-35 loss to Sterling in the Warriors season-opener while the Defenders have yet to play a game this season.
Dordt is coming off an 8-3 season a year ago which included a playoff win. The Defenders escaped Fremont with a 22-14 win.
The Warriors mustered 303 yards of offense in the opener—111 rushing yards and 192 passing yards.
Levi Markey took the bulk of the carries in his first game as a Warriors, carrying the ball 20 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Second-year starting quarterback River Walker went out with an injury in the second half in the loss to Sterling.
His back-ups are EJ Stewart, who started against Dordt last fall before being replaced by Walker, and Jake Ashby.
The Defenders will have to replace top offensive weapon Noah Clayberg.
Last fall, he accounted for 83 rushing yards on 22 carries and a touchdown while also throwing for 66 yards and a score. Clayberg also caught a pass and handled the punting duties, averaging 41 yards per punt.
Dordt put up 328 yards of offense at Heedum Field, rushing 196 yards on 50 carries.
Ethan Thomas and Tyler Reynolds were mentioned by Dordt head coach Joel Penner during the GPAC virtual media day as the top contenders to fill the signal caller spot for the Defenders.
The Defenders do return top receiving option Levi Jungling and second-leading rusher Carter Schiebout.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
