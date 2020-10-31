Previewing Midland at Northwestern

Midland’s four-game win streak will be put on the line Saturday as the Warriors head up to Northwestern College.

Midland (4-2) is coming off a 55-27 win over Jamestown. Northwestern (4-1) handled Doane 35-14.

The Raiders own a 35-12-1 record in the rivalry and have owned the last decade, winning nine out of the last ten meetings. Midland’s win over Northwestern in 2016 came as the result of a Raider forfeit, Northwestern actually won the game 41-0. The last true win came in 2001, 30-7.

Midland nearly knocked off Northwestern last season at Heedum Field, but the Raiders escaped with a 26-25 win on a last-second field goal.

The lone loss on Northwestern’s record is to Morningside 45-31 in the opening week of the season.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Korver Field in Orange City, Iowa.

Midland offense vs. Northwestern defenseThe Warriors’ offense has been clicking over the past four weeks, putting up an average of 51 points per game during its win streak.