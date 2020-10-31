Previewing Midland at Northwestern

Midland’s four-game win streak will be put on the line Saturday as the Warriors head up to Northwestern College.
Midland (4-2) is coming off a 55-27 win over Jamestown. Northwestern (4-1) handled Doane 35-14.
The Raiders own a 35-12-1 record in the rivalry and have owned the last decade, winning nine out of the last ten meetings. Midland’s win over Northwestern in 2016 came as the result of a Raider forfeit, Northwestern actually won the game 41-0. The last true win came in 2001, 30-7.
Midland nearly knocked off Northwestern last season at Heedum Field, but the Raiders escaped with a 26-25 win on a last-second field goal.
The lone loss on Northwestern’s record is to Morningside 45-31 in the opening week of the season.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Korver Field in Orange City, Iowa.
Midland offense vs. Northwestern defenseThe Warriors’ offense has been clicking over the past four weeks, putting up an average of 51 points per game during its win streak.
River Walker has settled into the quarterback role, racking up 16 of his 17 passing touchdowns during that span and has 1,319 yards on the season. Walker has also made use of his legs to propel the offense, putting up 249 yards on 63 carries, the second most for the Warriors.
Keenan Smith put up his second 100-yard rushing game last weekend and now has 403 yards on 79 carries to lead the Warriors’ rushing attack.
Northwestern is allowing just 26.5 points per game and has only allowed more than 17 points twice—against Morningside and Dordt.
Safety Noah Van’t Hof and linebacker Parker Fryar led the Raiders in tackles with 39.
Midland defense vs. Northwestern offenseThe Midland defense will have its hands full trying to contain Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima. The senior signal caller has thrown for 1,686 yards this season but has a two to one touchdown to interception rating (14 TDs to 7 INTs).
Northwestern comes in averaging 357.4 passing yards a game and 516.6 total yards of offense per game.
Midland’s defense is allowing just 217 yards per game against the pass.
The Warriors are also coming off a eight-sack game against Jamestown and have 14 sacks on the season. Trevor Havlovic, who has 41 tackles this year, had three of his four sacks on the year last week while Warren Thomas also added three sacks last week.
Northwestern has allowed just eight sacks across five games this fall.
Kooima’s top target this season has been receiver Shance Solber, who has 35 catches for 771 yards and seven touchdowns. Cade Moser also has 16 catches for four scores and 367 yards.
Konner McQuillan helms the limited rushing attack for the Raiders, racking up 264 yards on 59 carries for four touchdowns.
Midland linebacker Zach Acamo continues to have a strong senior campaign, racking up a team-high 57 tackles and three picks.
