Previewing Midland vs. Dakota Wesleyan

For the first time in two weeks, the Midland football team will get a break from facing ranked opponents as Dakota Wesleyan rolls into Heedum Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Warriors are coming off a rollercoaster two weeks after upsetting then-No. 14 Dordt before nearly duplicating the effort against No. 3 Northwestern before falling 35-29 in overtime.

The Tigers are coming off a bye and sit at 1-1 for the fall. Dakota Wesleyan beat Mount Marty 20-3—in Mount Marty’s first ever game as a program—for their lone victory this fall. They also have a 6-0 loss to Dakota State.

Dakota Wesleyan comes into the game averaging 319 yards of total offense—171.5 passing and 147.5 rushing.

Quarterback Kiel Nelson has thrown for 214 total yards with a 37.3 percent completion ratewith Jakob Oxos being his top target at 11 receptions while averaging 85 receiving yards per game.

Jamin Arend helms the rushing attack, carrying the ball 37 times fore 277 yards and the team’s lone rushing touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Cody Reichelt leads the Tigers in tackles with 22 including two sacks and four tackles for a loss.