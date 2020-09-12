Previewing Midland vs. Dordt

The first week of Great Plains Athletic Conference football is upon us and will see the two teams picked to finish third in the league square off at Heedum Field with Midland welcoming Dordt into town.
Midland ended last season on a positive note with a 31-28 upset of the then-No. 24 Defenders on a field goal with 40 seconds left on the clock.
Both teams finished 7-4 a year ago and 6-3 in the GPAC
Midland Offense
vs. Dordt DefenseOffensively, Midland will be breaking in a new quarterback under center with the fall camp battle coming down to River Walker and EJ Stewart.
The Warriors have plenty of capable skill guys to lean on with the return of Keenan Smith, who missed the majority of last season due to injury, and sophomore Maximus Wold, who scored three touchdowns against the Defenders last year.
Midland also gets back a healthy Austin Harris at the tight end spot.
The Warriors averaged 425 yards of total offense last season—211 rushing and 213 passing.
Last year, Dordt’s defense tallied 34 turnovers—16 interceptions and 18 fumbles.
The Defenders return leading tackler Josh Mrazek who was the leading tackler with 83 total and he was in 13 tackles for loss with an interception.
David Kacmarynski had two interceptions with 19 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks and he recovered four fumbles. Jalen Placide took away four interceptions and had 50 tackles. Quinton Murphy had three fumble recoveries and Nathan Kabongo recorded two interceptions.
Midland Defense
vs. Dordt OffenseThe Warriors have an experienced bunch back on the defensive side of the ball that limited teams a year ago to just 23 points per game.
Trevor Havlicec led the team with 98 tackles last season and had nine quarterback sacks last season with 18 tackles for loss.
Zach Acamo had 70 tackles and two interceptions at linebacker and Theo Blum had 57 tackles with two interceptions.
Christian Harmon will look to duplicate his three-interception game last year against Dordt and is coming off an eight-pick season.
The running-heavy attack of the Defenders took a hit with the graduation of Levi Schoonhoven, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season, but Dordt returns quarterback Noah Clayberg, who accounted for three of the four Dordt touchdowns against Midland last year.
Clayberg ran for 896 yards in eight games with 11 scores and also threw for 1,071 yards and seven touchdowns.
Levi Jungling was Clayberg’s top target a year ago, going for 658 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. Ben Heuvelhorst also returns for the Defenders after making 11 catches for a 21.7 yards per catch average.
Dordt averaged over 300 yards per game on the ground, racking up 3,819 rushing yards for the season.
Carter Schiebout will look to shoulder a bigger offensive load in replacement of Schoonhover after a freshman campaign that saw him rush for 535 yards and five touchdowns.
Odds and Ends
Changes were made to the GPAC schedule Friday with some games changing dates on the calendar:
Doane at Jamestown will be moved from October 10 to November 21
The Jamestown at Dordt game scheduled for September 19 will now be played on October 10 in Sioux Center.
Dordt at Briar Cliff will be moved from November 7 to November 21
The Jamestown at Briar Cliff game scheduled for September 12 will now be played on November 7 in Sioux City.
Fans are required to wear a mask at all times while inside the stadium and are being asked to maintain social distancing at all times.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Heedum Field.
