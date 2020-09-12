Previewing Midland vs. Dordt

David Kacmarynski had two interceptions with 19 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks and he recovered four fumbles. Jalen Placide took away four interceptions and had 50 tackles. Quinton Murphy had three fumble recoveries and Nathan Kabongo recorded two interceptions.

Midland Defense

vs. Dordt OffenseThe Warriors have an experienced bunch back on the defensive side of the ball that limited teams a year ago to just 23 points per game.

Trevor Havlicec led the team with 98 tackles last season and had nine quarterback sacks last season with 18 tackles for loss.

Zach Acamo had 70 tackles and two interceptions at linebacker and Theo Blum had 57 tackles with two interceptions.

Christian Harmon will look to duplicate his three-interception game last year against Dordt and is coming off an eight-pick season.

The running-heavy attack of the Defenders took a hit with the graduation of Levi Schoonhoven, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season, but Dordt returns quarterback Noah Clayberg, who accounted for three of the four Dordt touchdowns against Midland last year.