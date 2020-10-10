Previewing Midland vs. Hastings

Midland returns to Heedum Field for its third home game of the year, hosting Hastings.
The lasting time Hastings hit the gridiron, they lost 52-37 in a shootout with Doane, moving them to 1-2 on the year. Hastings suspended all athletic activities on Sept. 29 and resumed on Oct. 4.
Midland, also 1-2, is coming off a 56-3 thrashing of Briar Cliff.
Midland won last year’s meeting 61-20.
Midland Offense vs. Hastings DefenseThe Warriors offense found a part of its identity last weekend with a breakout performance from quarterback River Walker. The junior completed 14 of his 18 passes for 234 yards and five touchdowns to one interception. Walker also led the team in rushing with 66 yards and a score.
Austin Harris benefited most from Walker’s efficient day, catching four passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
The Broncos have been weak against the run this year, giving up 10 touchdowns and Overall, teams are averaging 351.7 yards per game on Hastings.
Hastings has forced just one turnover this season—an interception by Max Ruppert.
Tydus Clay is the top tackler for the Bronchos with 30 on the season Keyuntea Kinney leads the team in tackles for a loss with 4.5.
Midland Defense vs. Hastings OffenseThe Warriors were stout in their first win of the year, holding Briar Cliff to just a field goal and 246 yards of total offense.
Through three games, Midland is allowing just 338.7 yards to opposing offenses. Zach Acamo leads the Warriors in tackles from his linebacker spot with 28.
Charles Barnes continued his interception streak last week and now has had a pick in back-to-back weeks, tying him with Acamo for team lead with two.
The focal point of the Broncos offense will be Tyree Nesmith. The running back out of Baltimore has nine touchdowns—which leads all of the NAIA—and is averaging 85 yards per game. No other Hastings player has more than two scores.
Quarterback Jesse Ulrich has completed 41 of his 75 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns, but has also thrown three picks.
Odds and EndsSaturday’s Homecoming game is sold out and no tickets will be available at the gate.
Other ways to view or listen to the game are Midland’s home stream—https://portal.stretchinternet.com/midland—or tuning in on KHUB for the call from Rich Ray.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!