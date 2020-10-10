Previewing Midland vs. Hastings

Midland Defense vs. Hastings OffenseThe Warriors were stout in their first win of the year, holding Briar Cliff to just a field goal and 246 yards of total offense.

Through three games, Midland is allowing just 338.7 yards to opposing offenses. Zach Acamo leads the Warriors in tackles from his linebacker spot with 28.

Charles Barnes continued his interception streak last week and now has had a pick in back-to-back weeks, tying him with Acamo for team lead with two.

The focal point of the Broncos offense will be Tyree Nesmith. The running back out of Baltimore has nine touchdowns—which leads all of the NAIA—and is averaging 85 yards per game. No other Hastings player has more than two scores.

Quarterback Jesse Ulrich has completed 41 of his 75 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns, but has also thrown three picks.

Odds and EndsSaturday’s Homecoming game is sold out and no tickets will be available at the gate.

Other ways to view or listen to the game are Midland’s home stream—https://portal.stretchinternet.com/midland—or tuning in on KHUB for the call from Rich Ray.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

