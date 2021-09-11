Previewing Midland vs. No. 2 Northwestern

The Midland football team will have a herculean task on their plate Saturday as the Warriors battle their second-straight ranked opponent, this week welcoming No. 2 Northwestern to Heedum Field for the second time in two years.

The Raiders are coming off a national runner-up finish in 2020 and are off to a 2-0 start in 2021 following week two’s 45-13 win over Hastings.

The Warriors enter the game at 1-1 after stunning No. 14 Dordt 25-24 on the road to start GPAC play.

Northwestern comes into the game averaging 55.5 points per game and allowing just 11 points to opposing offenses.

The Raiders are led offensively by senior Blake Fryar at the quarterback spot. Fryar started the NAIA championship game after Tyson Kooima suffered a season ending injury in the semifinals.

Through the first two games of this fall, Fryar has 503 yards on 29 of 42 passing for six touchdowns and one interception.

Five different Raiders have caught a touchdown pass this fall, but Cade Moser has been the top target for Northwestern, hauling in 10 receptions for 215 yards and two scores.