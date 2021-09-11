Previewing Midland vs. No. 2 Northwestern

The Midland football team will have a herculean task on their plate Saturday as the Warriors battle their second-straight ranked opponent, this week welcoming No. 2 Northwestern to Heedum Field for the second time in two years.
The Raiders are coming off a national runner-up finish in 2020 and are off to a 2-0 start in 2021 following week two’s 45-13 win over Hastings.
The Warriors enter the game at 1-1 after stunning No. 14 Dordt 25-24 on the road to start GPAC play.
Northwestern comes into the game averaging 55.5 points per game and allowing just 11 points to opposing offenses.
The Raiders are led offensively by senior Blake Fryar at the quarterback spot. Fryar started the NAIA championship game after Tyson Kooima suffered a season ending injury in the semifinals.
Through the first two games of this fall, Fryar has 503 yards on 29 of 42 passing for six touchdowns and one interception.
Five different Raiders have caught a touchdown pass this fall, but Cade Moser has been the top target for Northwestern, hauling in 10 receptions for 215 yards and two scores.
The Warriors will also have a Fryar to account for on the defensive side of the ball as younger brother Parker Fryar is Northwestern’s top tackler by a wide margin, making 17 stops through two games.
For Midland, EJ Stewart led a 25-point comeback in his first start of the season, completing just 18 of 46 passes for 269 yards for three touchdowns to three picks.
The Warriors ground game struggled against Dordt, getting held to just 32 yards on 34 attempts.
Midland is 12-36-1 all time against Northwestern, having lost four straight games against the Raiders—18 straight including a 40-0 loss in 2016 that was eventually forfeited.
Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Heedum Field.