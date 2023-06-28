The Fremont Moo dropped its second-straight game 10-5 Tuesday night to the Nebraska Prospects in the opening game of the second half of the season.

The Prospects opened the scoring in the top of the second inning, tallying a pair of runs while being aided by a Moo error.

In the fourth inning, the Prospects added four more runs to open up a 6-0 lead.

The Moo would get on the board in the bottom of the fifth, as the first four batters reached base. Henry Hayman led off with a double, before Sammy Contacos was hit by a pitch. Next, Tyler Hummel singled, to load up the bases. Hunter Palmer came through in the clutch, delivering a two RBI single.

The Prospects would get a run back in the top of the sixth before Fremont got back

Fremont added two more in the bottom of the sixth to get back within three, 7-4. Andrew Kirchener reached on a dropped third strike to start the rally. Two batters later, Contacos hit a double to left, to put runners at second and third. Hummel hit a ground ball to short, but Nathan Cunningham's throw was errant, allowing Kirchener and Contacos to both score.

The Moo had a prime opportunity to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the seventh. Fremont loaded the bases with nobody out, however Prospects relief pitcher Sam Wragge recorded a popout, sandwiched between two strikeouts, to end the inning.

The Prospects put the game out of reach in the top of the eighth, putting up three runs to lead 10-3.

Fremont added two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but couldn't get any closer than five runs.

Fremont's Kai Taylor (0-1) took the loss, going four frames, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking one.