Reitzell wins high jump at Drake Relays

Midland University’s track and field teams split time competing this past weekend at a pair of meets in Des Moines, Iowa. A few Warriors took the track and field in the Drake Relays while others competed in the Viking Classic, hosted by Grand View University.

Four Warriors competed in the Drake Relays this week against some of the best competition in the nation.

Shandon Reitzell won the men’s collegiate high jump with a height of 2.12 (6’11 1/2”). The jump moves him to fourth in school history.

“It was nice for him to have the opportunity to face high-level competition,” said assistant coach Joel Leindecker. “Shandon entered the competition seeded fourth, but he was up to the challenge. With conference and nationals coming up he is peaking at the right time.”

On the famous blue oval, Myia Johnson finished 15th and Madilynn Edwards was 16th in the women’s 1500m. Johnson had a time of 5:15.69 and Edwards came in at 5:15.87.

Rounding out the Warriors’ efforts at the relays was Adrien Patigny in the 100m. He finished 26th out of 32 with a time of 11.43.

The Warriors had several successes in the Viking Classic with five event champions, three runner-up finishes, and 18 other placings in the top 10.