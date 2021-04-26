Reitzell wins high jump at Drake Relays

Midland University’s track and field teams split time competing this past weekend at a pair of meets in Des Moines, Iowa. A few Warriors took the track and field in the Drake Relays while others competed in the Viking Classic, hosted by Grand View University.
Four Warriors competed in the Drake Relays this week against some of the best competition in the nation.
Shandon Reitzell won the men’s collegiate high jump with a height of 2.12 (6’11 1/2”). The jump moves him to fourth in school history.
“It was nice for him to have the opportunity to face high-level competition,” said assistant coach Joel Leindecker. “Shandon entered the competition seeded fourth, but he was up to the challenge. With conference and nationals coming up he is peaking at the right time.”
On the famous blue oval, Myia Johnson finished 15th and Madilynn Edwards was 16th in the women’s 1500m. Johnson had a time of 5:15.69 and Edwards came in at 5:15.87.
Rounding out the Warriors’ efforts at the relays was Adrien Patigny in the 100m. He finished 26th out of 32 with a time of 11.43.
The Warriors had several successes in the Viking Classic with five event champions, three runner-up finishes, and 18 other placings in the top 10.
Dylan Kucera continued to dominate the competition in throwing events. He won the shot put with a mark of 18.01m (59’1”), breaking the facility record at Duke Williams Stadium. Josh Lewis finished 3rd throwing 14.86m (48’9”).
Kucera picked up another win in the hammer throw, throwing 55.28m (181’4”0). William DeLay placed 3rd with a best of 48.45m (158’11”).
Dylan completed the hat trick with a win in the discus. He threw 51.62m (169’4”) as he once again improved upon his school record in the event. Lewis finished 5th throwing 44.05m (144’6”).
Midland swept first-place honors in both women’s and men’s pole vault. Kylee Edmonds won on the women’s side with a height of 3.85m (12’6”) breaking her personal and school record.
Wendy van Nes was second in the event with a 3.70m (12’1”), this mark qualified her for nationals and moved her to third in the Midland top ten for pole vault.
On the men’s side, Jamison Evers, who also plays lacrosse, won with a height of 4.10m (13’4”) in just his second meet of the season.
In the 100m dash, Adrien Patigny was the runner-up (11.01) and Matthew Welton was 9th (11.66).
Ross McMahon took second in the high jump, clearing 2.00m (6’5”).
Sydney Weirich placed fourth in the discus, throwing 35.05m (114’9”). Lexi Ames finished 9th with a distance of 31.51m (103’3”).
Eli Hustad was fourth in the long jump, with a leap of 6.30m (20’6”). Abbas Muhammad was seventh, with a best of 6.16m (20’2”).
In the hammer throw, Sydney Weirich placed fifth, throwing 41.39m (135’7”) and Cordelia Pearson placed eighth throwing 38.92m (127’6”).
Madyson Ray placed fifth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:11.96.
In the 800m run, Myia Johnson finished seventh (2:35.18) and Madilynn Edwards was eighth (2:37.01) for the women. On the men’s side, Daniel Olson placed eight (2:01.76).
In the women’s shot put, Cordelia Pearson finished eighth with a best throw of 11.12m (36’4”).
Eli Hustad placed eighth in the triple jump, jumping 12.16m (39’8”).
In the 110m hurdles, Carson Woodward finished eighth with a time of 16.93.
Madyson Ray placed ninth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.64.
The Warriors will be back in action next weekend in Seward, Nebraska for the GPAC Outdoor Track & Field Outdoor Championships. The two-day meet will be held at Bulldog Stadium on April 30 and May 1.