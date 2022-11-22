Relay team, Harrell set school records

The Midland swim program hit the waters in the Windy City over the weekend, competed in the 13th Annual Phoenix Fall Classic hosted by the University of Chicago.

The Warriors took to Myers-McLoraine Pool along with swimmers from 12 other schools. The Midland men placed 7th out of 12 teams while the women were 11th out of 13. Midland had several athletes reach the NAIA Provisional Standard in their events and also saw a relay record broken and another record matched.

In the women's 200-yard medley relay, Lily Harrell, Quinty Rouschop, Annamaria Lowary, and Lilli Heaston set a new Midland record. They turned in a time of 1:50.20, besting the previous record set last year by two-tenths of a second.

Harrell matched her own school record in the 200-yard individual medley. She had a time of 2:11.19 which equaled her best time from 2021.

Midland had two top-ten finishes in the large and ultra-competitive meet. Lowary placed 7th in the women's 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 17:49.50. Harrell placed 8th in the women's 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:08.88.

Eleven different Warriors reached the NAIA's provision cut in various events.

- Nicolas Ruth – 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly

- Mohamed Saleh – 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 1650 freestyle

- Matthew Welton – 200 freestyle

- Jeremi Aubin – 200 backstroke

- Lilli Heaston – 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle

- Abby Ertz – 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle

- Annamaria Lowary – 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 1650 freestyle

- Jordan Gagner – 200 freestyle, 500, freestyle, 1650 freestyle

- Lily Harrell – 100 backstroke, 200 individual medley

- Quinty Rouschop – 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 400 individual medley

- Rianna Mueller – 200 butterfly, 400 individual medley

Midland has just one more meet on their schedule this semester with a double-dual against Nebraska Wesleyan and Nebraska-Omaha scheduled for early December.

The teams will gather at the UNO H&K Swimming Pool in Omaha at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.