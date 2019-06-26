ABERDEEN, S.D. — Brock Reller provided the spark that the Fremont Moo needed on Tuesday night against the Hub City Hotshots.
Reller’s three-run home run in the sixth inning tied the game at 3 and the Moo went on to record a 6-4 win in the opener of a Expedition League series.
Hotshots pitcher Noah Soltero only allowed one hit for the first five innings. In the sixth, however, he walked Wilson Ehrhardt and Luke White singled before Reller hit his first home run of the season.
Charley Hesse, who broke up Soltero’s no-hit bid in the fifth, doubled before coming home on Dillon Sears’ single to make it 4-3.
The Moo scored twice in the eighth inning off of reliever Wyatt O’Bey to carry a 6-3 advantage into the ninth. Reller led off with a walk and moved to second on Omar Veloz’s single. Justin Ledgerwood followed with a RBI single and Veloz scored on a double play ball hit by Hesse.
Pitcher Tom Ginther of the Moo allowed a walk to Colton Cox and a RBI double to Luke Glascoe in the ninth to make it 6-4, but the right-hander retired the next three batters to close out the win.
Cade Kirkemo (1-0) picked up the victory with three shutout innings of relief work.
The Hotshots got a run off of Moo starter Michael Attalah in the first inning. Glascoe walked, stole second and scored on a double by Rob Meidl.
Hub City increased the lead to 3-0 in the fifth on the strength of a two-run home run by Parker Borg. It was Borg’s third homer of the season.
Reller scored twice and knocked in three runs while Hesse had two hits. Sears, Ledgerwood, Veloz and White had one hit apiece.
Attalah worked five innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three.
The win improves Fremont to 9-16 while the Hotshots fall to 11-14. The series continued Wednesday night, but results weren’t available at press time.