Brock Reller hit a pair of home runs and Nolan Guidry celebrated his birthday by pitching seven innings as the Fremont Moo beat the Hub City Hotshots 14-7 on Sunday night at Moller Field.
The Hotshots went up 1-0 in the first on Parker Borg's sacrifice fly. The lead grew to 4-0 in the second as Daniel Durazo hit a two-run home run and Colton Cox had a RBI single.
Reller's solo homer to right field in the bottom of the second cut the deficit to 4-1. In the fourth, Reller's RBI double scored Luke White before he came home on Peter Carlson's sacrifice fly.
The Moo went ahead in the bottom of the sixth against Hub City starter Jeremiah Maxfield. Jack Simonsen led off with a home run and Reller followed with another solo shot to center to make it 5-4. Reller joins Wilson Ehrhardt, Carlson and Justin Ledgerwood as the fourth player in Moo history to accomplish the multi-homer feat in one game.
Joe Guidry's RBI single in the top of the seventh tied it, but the Moo put the game away with an eight-run rally in the bottom of the frame.
Ronnie McBride led off with a single and all-star Luke White followed with a two-run homer to left. Simonsen reached on an error before he scored on a Reller double. Nick Emanuel's grounder to reliever Krisjon Segleski was misplayed for an error scoring Reller.
The Moo tacked on four more runs in the inning with the help of a run-scoring single by Dillon Sears and a RBI fielder's choice by Tyler Push.
Fremont added a run in the eighth when Carlson scored on a RBI ground out by Sears.
The Hotshots closed the scoring with a two-run homer by Ean VonWald with two out in the ninth. In his seven innings of work, Nolan Guidry gave up five earned runs on eight hits and five walks. He didn't strike out a batter. Cedric Girard pitched a scoreless eighth while Jadarian Mays worked the ninth.
Reller went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBI. White had three hits while McBride, Simonsen, Sears and Brendan Duncan had two each.
The win was the third straight for the Moo.
On Friday night, the Moo downed the Hastings Sodbusters 8-5 as Daylon Owens of Midland University got the win. He allowed five runs (four earned) in eight innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out seven. Tom Ginther pitched a scoreless ninth.
Push went 3-for-5 and scored two runs. Simonsen went 2-for-4 with two RBI while Reller had two hits and scored twice. Omar Veloz and Carlson also had two hits each.
On Saturday night, White's sacrifice fly scored Tyler Push with the winning run as the Moo beat the Hotshots 9-8.
Push led off the top of the inning with a single. McBride followed with a double before White hit the sacrifice fly to center to bring home the winning run.
Michael Attalah started on the mound for the Moo. He allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk. He also struck out six.
Josh Seifert allowed six earned runs on five hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings. He also struck out one. Nate Jenkins got the win with 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief.
McBride went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBI. Push had two hits and two runs scored while Veloz had two hits and two RBI. Ehrhardt also had two hits.
The Moo were scheduled to host the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs on Monday night at Moller, but results were not available at press time.