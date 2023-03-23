Midland's Aliyah Rincon tossed a perfect game as part of a doubleheader sweep of Nebraska Wesleyan Wednesday in Lincoln.

It was the first meeting between the schools since the Prairie Wolves left the GPAC and the NAIA to join the NCAA Division III back in 2016.

Rincon's perfection came in a 2-0 win in the first game of the two-game set. The second game saw the offenses erupt at Midland and outslugged NWU for the 13-6 victory.

Midland 2, Nebraska Wesleyan 0

Rincon was brilliant in the circle for Midland as she struck out the first 12 batters she faced.

Two of the first three were looking while NWU swung and missed at the next nine.

The first Warriors to touch a ball that was in play, other than Rincon and catcher Ali Smith, were Roni Foote and Mia Orduna who recorded groundout to start the fifth. Sarah Showalter would follow that up with a snag of a liner for the second out before Rincon returned to sitting the opposition down via strikeouts as she finished with 14.

Offensively, Keira Painter delivered the eventual game-winning hit as she singled home Ariyana Crafton in the top of the third.

Three innings later, Rincon added to her day with an RBI double that brought in Carly Pfitzer.

Midland 13, Nebraska Wesleyan 6

The offenses heated up in the second game.

Midland broke things open in a big way with a four-run 1st. Following back-to-back walks, Pfitzer hit a three-run home run with one out.

Amanda Schmaderer kept the inning going as she reached on a two-out double and then Mia Orduna drove her in with a single to center field.

After giving up a run to Nebraska Wesleyan in the bottom of the first, the teams were held in check before each scoring one in the third.

Midland’s run was driven in by Schmaderer as she doubled on a line drive, bringing in Pfitzer who led off the inning with a double of her own.

Midland matched its big four-run 1st with four more in the 4th. Singles by Ariyana Crafton and Emily Prai set up Keira Painter for her second RBI of the day as she nearly legged out an infield single, scoring Crafton.

A one-out walk by Roni Foote set the table for Pfitzer. With runners on the corners, she launched her second round-tripper of the day to make it a 9-2 score. NWU would get its biggest output of the day in the bottom with three runs on three hits.

Following a second clean inning from both defenses, Midland was able to put up two runs in the sixth and seventh. Rincon drove in both runs in the 6th with a one-out line drive to right field.

Painter drove in Halle Meyer and Prai in the 7th with a single as well. NWU scored its final run in the bottom of the 6th as they pieced together three hits in the inning.

In the circle, Chloe Wasielewski and Paeton Coler combined for the victory. Wasielewski went 2.1 innings, allowing one earned run with three strikeouts, while Coler pitched the final 4.2 with four runs allowed and two strikeouts.

Midland (15-6, 0-0 GPAC) will take the diamond at Christensen Field for the first time this season on Saturday as they begin conference play. The Warriors will host the College of Saint Mary (3-16, 0-2 GPAC) for a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. in Fremont.