Roni Foote's three-run home run in the top of the 11th inning allowed Midland to keep its season alive for one more day as the Warriors knocked off the University of Science & Arts 3-2 in first round of the elimination bracket at the NAIA World Series.

Ariyana Crafton started Midland's only run-producing inning, beating out an infield single. Emily Prai followed with a single to set up Foote.

The junior took the first pitch she saw and deposited over the left-center field fence for her lone hit of the afternoon, sparking a frenzy in the Midland dugout.

"I'll be honest, I blacked out a little rounding first," Foote said in a postgame interview with @NAIASB_.

The Drovers made Midland sweat out the bottom half of the inning.

Three-straight hits to start the home half of the 11th, including an RBI double from the second batter, brought the winning run to the plate.

Midland ace Aliyah Rincon notched her 13th and final strikeout of the game before USAO traded a run for an out, baiting a throw to second with a double steal with runners on the corners to cut the deficit to one, 3-2, with two outs.

Rincon induced a groundout to shortstop Carly Pfitzer to seal the program's first win at the national tournament final site.

"Aliyah's kept us in games all year. As long as we give her run-support, she's going get us a win," said Midland head coach Beth Singleton postgame. "Our defense has been really solid behind her. They know she's going to pitch outs and they're willing to make big plays for her."

The first 10 frames of the afternoon featured a smattering of hits, but no runs as Rincon and Science & Arts' Sophie Williams traded zeros on the scoreboard.

The Drovers looked poised to tally the first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases with no outs. Rincon escaped the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a foul out to keep the game tied.

USAO threatened again in the eighth with a lead-off single. Back-to-back sacrifice bunts put the game-winning run on third, where she'd be stranded after a lineout to right fielder Keira Painter.

Midland (40-14) advances to the next round of the NAIA World Series with the win. The Warriors will face the loser of the Our Lady of the Lake University and Marian University in another elimination game at noon Saturday.