The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs took two of three games from the Fremont Moo during a weekend series in Minot, N.D.
The Sabre Dogs, 7-8, downed the Moo 5-3 in the series finale on Sunday night at Corbett Field.
Mason Dinesen’s solo home run in the first put the Sabre Dogs up 1-0. The hosts added one more run in the first and got another in the second on Wilson Boubion’s RBI single. A two-run single in the third from Austin Rayno made it 5-1.
The Moo, who scored an unearned run in the third, got RBI singles from Jacob Wageman and Fremont native Tyler Push to pull within 5-3 in the seventh. Closer Jace Mapston, however, prevented the Moo from inching closer as he tossed two scoreless innings in relief of starter Matt Houlihan.
On Saturday, the Moo set a team record for stolen bases in a game (six) during a 7-3 victory.
Push reached on an error in the top of the first. He stole second and third before coming home on a Justin Ledgerwood single. Later in the inning, a ground out by Omar Veloz made it 3-0.
A sacrifice fly by Chauncy Callier in the bottom of the first cut the deficit to 3-1, but the Moo answered in the second. Push scored on a RBI double by Kanin Dodge.
Pete Carlson and Dillon Sears scored in the third to make it 6-1 and give winning pitcher Kale Parks more than enough run support. Parks allowed three runs in 7 2/3 innings of work.
Dodge closed out the win.
On Friday night, the Sabre Dogs took advantage of three wild pitches in the 10th inning to defeat the Moo 7-6.
A three-run home run by Jase Edwards in the fourth inning helped the Sabre Dogs to a 4-0 advantage.
Single runs by the Moo in the fifth and sixth innings cut the deficit to 4-2. The Moo then scored three times in the top of the seventh to take their first lead of the game.
The Sabre Dogs tied it with a run off a double steal in the eighth.
In the 10th, Pete Carlson scored on a ground out by Dodge to put the Moo up by one, but the hosts rallied off Tom Ginther to pick up the win.
Leading up to Friday’s game, Ginther had not allowed a run in four appearances. Bradley Spooner got the victory.
Carlson led the Moo with two hits and one RBI.
The Moo will host the Casper Horseheads at 6:35 Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Moller Field.