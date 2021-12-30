 Skip to main content
Sandquist explodes for 37 in win over Mayville

sandquist.jpg

Midland's Bo Sandquist drives to the basket against Jamestown.

 Randy Speer, Fremont Tribune

The Warriors bested Mayville State 82-65 in their opening game of the Bellevue Classic Wednesday, marking head coach Oliver Drake’s 200th collegiate victory.

Drake, who is in his 12th season overall and 7th at Midland, now posts an overall record of 200-149 with 92 of those victories earned during his time leading the Warriors.

Midland, playing their first game in 18 days, went back to their bread and butter on Wednesday night, knocking down 15 shots from behind the arc and forcing 15 Mayville State turnovers.

The Warriors opened the game on an 8-0 run, holding the Comets scoreless for the first five minutes.

Bo Sandquist shined in the opening period, connecting on nine shots, eight of which were behind the arc. Sandquist almost matched the entire first half scoring output of Mayville State, 29 points, as he totaled 26 points. Midland led 44-29 at the intermission.

Laurence Merritt and Jack Cooper joined in on the offensive attack in the second half as they combined for 17 points. The Warriors’ lead ballooned to as many as 18 points in the period.

People are also reading…

The Midland defense was stout, holding the Comets to 19.2% (5-of-26) from behind the arc on the night and 38.7% (24-of-62) from the field overall.

Sandquist finished with 37 points and nine made three-point shots, marking a career-high in points and tying a Midland record for made threes in a single game.

Midland (12-4) will face host Bellevue (9-6) in their second game of the tournament. The first meeting between the two schools this fall went to the Warriors (69-57) back on Nov. 28. The Thursday night matchup is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center in Bellevue.

