Sanquist hits 1,000 career points in season finale

The Midland men's basketball team ended its 2020-21 campaign with an 85-63 win over Hastings in which Bo Sandquist reached 1,000 career points.
It didn’t take long for the Warriors to take the lead and create some separation between themselves and the Broncos. Within the first seven minutes of action, they led 19-11 and then a 17-7 run extended their lead to 18 points as they doubled-up the Broncos, 36-18.
Midland’s first-half offense was fueled by the trio of Sandquist, Laurence Merritt, and Emanuel Bryson. Sandquist connected on five triples, Merritt added another three from behind the arc, and Bryson scored nine points while dishing out three assists.
Those contributions and the scoring efficiency of the Warriors’ offense led them to their highest scoring output in a half this season, 50 points. They took a 50-32 advantage into the intermission.
The second half was more of the same story with the Broncos having no answer for the Warriors’ offense.
After the two sides traded baskets during the opening six minutes, Midland went on an 18-7 run to give them their biggest lead of the game, 76-45, with 8:52 to go.
The Warriors went on to win by 22 after shooting 12-of-25 from the floor in the second half and were a perfect 7-of-7 at the free-throw line.
Midland was led by Sandquist who scored 27 points, reaching exactly 1,000 career points and becoming the 38th Warriors to accomplish that feat. He also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Bryson finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists while Merritt poured in 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds off the bench.
As to Sandquist’s milestone, it took the junior from Johnston, Iowa just 72 games to reach 1,000 points. He has averaged 13.9 points, shooting just north of 38% from the field and nearly the same from behind the arc.
The victory concludes the 2020-21 season for Midland, ending the year with a 6-17 record with a 4-16 mark in GPAC play.