Sanquist hits 1,000 career points in season finale

The Midland men's basketball team ended its 2020-21 campaign with an 85-63 win over Hastings in which Bo Sandquist reached 1,000 career points.

It didn’t take long for the Warriors to take the lead and create some separation between themselves and the Broncos. Within the first seven minutes of action, they led 19-11 and then a 17-7 run extended their lead to 18 points as they doubled-up the Broncos, 36-18.

Midland’s first-half offense was fueled by the trio of Sandquist, Laurence Merritt, and Emanuel Bryson. Sandquist connected on five triples, Merritt added another three from behind the arc, and Bryson scored nine points while dishing out three assists.

Those contributions and the scoring efficiency of the Warriors’ offense led them to their highest scoring output in a half this season, 50 points. They took a 50-32 advantage into the intermission.

The second half was more of the same story with the Broncos having no answer for the Warriors’ offense.

After the two sides traded baskets during the opening six minutes, Midland went on an 18-7 run to give them their biggest lead of the game, 76-45, with 8:52 to go.