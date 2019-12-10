Peru State head football coach Steve Schneider announced his retirement Sunday at the Bobcats' annual banquet.
The 1980 Midland University graduate served as head coach of the Bobcats since 2012. He also served as Peru State's Athletic Director from 2011 to 2018 before stepping down to focus solely on coaching the past two seasons.
"Steve brought an important level of organization and professionalism to managing both the athletic department and the football team," Peru State president Dan Hanson said in a press release. "His leadership and experience will have a lasting impression on both organizations."
The Bobcats finished the 2019 season with a 2-9 record, including a 2-3 mark in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division. Peru State ended the season with a 34-3 win over Graceland.
Schneider guided Peru State to a 39-49 record during his tenure. The 2017 team was second in the league's north division.
During Schneider's tenure, the Bobcats produced eight Academic All-Americans, including two Academic All-Americans of the Year in Logan Paben and Gunnar Orcutt. Peru State also produced 20 all-district academic first-team selections and 41 NAIA Scholar Athletes.
"I would like to thank Coach Schneider for his service to students and leading the Bobcat football program," Peru State Athletic Director Wayne Albury said. "Under his leadership, many players excelled on the field, in the classroom and in the community."
Schneider was part of two fundraising operations on campus, including renovation of the historic Oak Bowl and renovating the vacant Peru Elementary School into the new field house.
Prior to joining Peru State, Schneider served many roles at Midland. He was vice-president for institutional advancement for the university. Prior to that position, he was director of athletics from 1992-2007.
Schneider was also the head football coach from 1992-2001 and guided the Warriors to the 1994 NAIA playoffs, earning Nebraska-Iowa Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors. He also worked as co-coach with Casey Thiele in 2007.
Schneider also served as the school's head softball coach from 1988-92 where he was a two-time NAIA District Coach of the Year.
As a defensive lineman for Coach Don Watchorn, Schneider competed for the Warriors from 1976-79 and helped the Warriors to three conference title. In his senior year, Schneider was captain of a Warriors' squad that finished the regular season 9-0 and qualified for the NAIA playoffs.
DeOn'tae Pannell, the Bobcats' defensive coordinator, will lead the program while Peru State conducts a search for Schneider's successor.