It has been a good 2019 for James Scurto.
The Waverly native won a Gold Glove and earned All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors as a pitcher for Midland University in the spring. On Tuesday, he participated in the Expedition League All-Star Game in Minot, N.D., as a member of the Fremont Moo.
"I really enjoyed it," said Scurto, a right-hander. "I think Luke (White) did, too. It was a fun environment and we got to hang out with guys from other teams and talked about previous games. It was all in good fun and super enjoyable."
Scurto and White, the Moo's third baseman, represented the Moo in the game as members of the Clark Division. The Lewis Division prevailed 6-3 as White, who also competed in the league's home run derby, went 1-for-2. Scurto suited up, but didn't play.
"I had thrown 120 pitches against Hastings prior to the break," he said. "My arm wasn't feeling up to it."
It is fairly simple to track Scurto's path to the Moo. Midland head coach Chad Miller is the team owner for the Moo, who are in their inaugural season.
"When Coach Miller asked me if I'd play for them, I wasn't 100 percent sure of it," Scurto said. "But Shea Bennett (a Midland assistant and Moo manager) talked to me about it and assured me that I'd get a lot of playing time so I could keep on track and stay in shape."
It is the first season Scurto has competed in a collegiate summer league. Last summer, he played in the Lincoln Adult Baseball League.
"I was playing against a bunch of 40-year-old guys," he said. "It wasn't super competitive, but it was something I could do to keep things going and keep me in shape for baseball."
Midland went 24-25 last spring, but Scurto finished 4-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 15 appearances, including 11 starts. This summer, he is 4-2 with a 2.73 ERA.
"This summer has been great," Scurto said. "It is similar to my spring season statistic-wise. I missed a few breaks or I could've had more wins, but I've been real happy with my performance."
Gaining more experience has been beneficial for the Waverly High School graduate.
"I think being older and maturing has definitely helped me," he said. "That has helped me with some of the stressful things out there. You learn to go with the flow, trust your stuff and know that the guys out there with you have your back. I've also got more opportunities. Repetition will definitely increase performance."
Scurto was throwing a four-seam fastball a few years ago, but scrapped that in favor of a two-seamer.
"That has put some movement on the ball for me, but my best pitch is my curve ball. I can throw that on any count," he said. "The pitch I'm most proud of, however, is the knuckleball. I don't throw it super often, but when I do it kind of messes with hitters. It puts something in the back of their minds to think about."
Performing well in the Expedition League should help Scurto mentally as he looks forward to his final season with MU in 2020.
"I think this is a huge confidence boost to be able to perform as well as I have against quality competition," he said. "I think it will help me a lot heading into next spring."
Scurto has also enjoyed playing for Bennett, a former pitcher for MU.
"I think Shea has done a great job with this team," he said. "He is a former teammate of mine so I'm basically getting to play for one of my friends. It is super relaxed and super fun. He is easy to talk to and he knows what he is talking about."
Scurto, who is studying business at Midland, is hoping the Moo can make a push for the postseason as the regular season hits its stretch run.
"I think we have a great shot of making the playoffs," he said. "The biggest thing for us is just becoming a more consistent team. We just have to balance our hitting and pitching so it gives us the best chance to win."