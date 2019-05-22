Fremont High School graduate Mallory McQuistan’s college softball career came to a close recently during the National Invitational Softball Championship.
McQuistan, a catcher for South Dakota State, had two hits in a 4-1 loss to Purdue during a NISC Regional elimination game in Ames, Iowa.
The loss ends the Jackrabbits’ season at 37-19 — matching their most wins in Division I history. They also qualified for postseason play for the second-consecutive season.
Down 4-0 in the top of the seventh, SDSU loaded the bases. McQuistan’s RBI single made it 4-1, but Purdue pitcher Katilynn Moody averted any further damage.
McQuistan and fellow SDSU seniors Ali Herdliska and Julia Andersen were named to the NISC Ames Regional All-Tournament Team.
McQuistan ended the season with six home runs and 31 RBI. She also hit .289. The Fremont native opened the regional by going 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in an 8-6 win over Eastern Kentucky.