Midland baseball’s season came to a close Friday in the GPAC tournament as the Warriors lost 9-6 to Morningside in an elimination game after being sent there by a 9-4 loss to No. 24 Concordia in the semifinals.

Concordia 9, Midland 4Concordia opened up the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second.

Midland fired up its offense in the second as Connor Petersen singled to get the Warriors going. An errant pitch plunked Jacob Liquori to add him to the base path and then Jayden Gibson drew a walk to load the bases.

As Ben Kirkland came in as his courtesy runner, a wild pitch allowed Petersen to come into tie the game at 1-1. During the same at-bat, the Bulldogs had another blunder as they attempted a back-pick. The throw from the catcher sailed into left field, allowing both Kirkland and Liquori to make it home, giving Midland the 3-1 lead.

The lead was short-lived as the Bulldogs’ offense, which leads the GPAC in scoring, struck for six runs in the third to recapture the lead.

Concordia added another run on the board in the sixth as a result of a Warrior error and a double.

Alec Villanueva broke the scoreless drought for the Warriors in the bottom of the inning, hitting a solo home run to right center.

Concordia cruised the win as they tacked on a solo home run in the 9th to capture the win, 9-4. Midland finished the game with five runs on four hits with a pair of errors.

Lucas Hamzeh started the game and went three innings in the loss. He allowed three earned runs while striking out a pair. Xavior Salazar pitched six innings in relief. He allowed one earned run while giving up four hits and striking out one.

Morningside 9, Midland 6The final game of the day a Plum Creek Park was a rematch from day one as Midland faced Morningside in an elimination game. The Warriors started strong with two runs in each of the first three innings.

In the first, they took advantage of a pair of errors by the Mustangs. The first allowed Liquori to reach with one out. Petersen joined him on the bases with a two-out single and then they both came in to score as a throwing error was committed as Villanueva singled to shortstop.

In the next inning, Nathaniel Reyes hit a double to left center to start the top half. After back-to-back outs, Beau Boyle drew a walk. An extra-base hit by Yealex Lopez drove in Reyes and Boyle to put the Warriors up 4-0.

Morningside countered with a single run in the bottom of the second.

Hadyn Crawford was hit by a pitch to start the third for Midland, then after a piching change Villanueva launched a two-run bomb to open up the lead to 6-1.

The Mustangs took a chunk out of Midland’s lead with a three-run fourth ininng to cut the deficit to 6-4. A run in the sixth and another in the seventh tied the game at 6-6.

Morningside used a pair of home runs in the 8th to vault in front and seal the 9-6 victory.

Jay Lambert earned the start for the Warriors. He went 3 2/3 innings with four earned runs, two strikeouts, and no decision. Owen Kelley pitched 3.1 innings of relief with two runs allowed and three punchouts. Trey Nichols was saddled with the loss in his final appearance on the mound. He pitched 1.0 innings with three hits, three runs (two earned), and one strikeout.

Midland’s season comes to a close with a 22-28 record.