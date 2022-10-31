Second half barrage takes Midland women past Mount Marty

The Midland women's soccer team tallied three second half goals to bury Mount Marty 4-0 in the regular season finale Saturday.

“We played a complete game," said head coach Cody Bartlow. "In the second half our intensity really stepped up to the level we expect from them and it showed in our domination of the ball,”

The Warriors held an 8-to-3 shot differential against the Lancers in the first 45 minutes. The lone goal of the half came from a through ball by Vanessa Bevalian to Brittany Llanes as she created space with the defender and scored with ease.

The Warriors turned on the burners after the intermission as Bailey Locano scored an unassisted goal eight minutes into the half.

Llanes kept her engine going as she scored her second of the night off a ball played forward from Anastasia Bitzes. She outran the defender to put the ball in the back of the net, putting Midland up 3-0 through 57 minutes.

In the 88th minute, Mikayla Chase silenced all hope for the home team with a goal late in the final minutes. The Midland defense didn’t allow a shot in the second half clamping down on Mount Marty’s attack.

Llanes’ two goals bring her season total to eight, which leads the team. Locano and Chase added their seventh and third goal in the regular season finale.

Hannah Tillison earned her fourth clean sheet of the season between the posts with two saves.

Midland finishes the regular season 9-5-4 overall and 7-3-2 (23 points) in the GPAC. That effort puts them fourth in the standings, giving Midland the right to hosting a first-round match in the conference tournament.

Midland play host to fifth-seeded Dordt (10-6-2) on Nov. 2 in the first round of the GPAC Tournament. First kick is set for 7:30 p.m. at Heedum Field on Wednesday night.

The Warriors bested the Defenders 2-1 in their regular season meeting back on September 24 in Fremont.