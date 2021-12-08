Second half slump slows Warriors

A Hastings run at the start of the third quarter sunk Midland Wednesday as the Broncos left Fremont with a 69-59 win.

“We didn’t defend very well from basically the second quarter on,” said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. “We have got to guard better and this game is a make or miss game and when you shoot 26 percent from the field, you aren’t going to win very many basketball games.”

The Warriors shot 26.8% from the field, connecting on 15 of 55 shots including 4 of 13 from range. Midland made up some of the deficit by going 25 of 34 from the free throw line.

It was a blink and you missed it moment after halftime. Over the course of just under two minutes, Hastings knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and secured a pair of lay-ups to stretch a 40-36 lead into a 50-36 advantage.

Hasting only made three 3-pointers on the night, all coming during the third quarter.

“They hadn’t shot the three well and we tried to gamble a little bit,” Gilbert said. “They had us right on our heels from the get-go, we didn’t come out with much intensity and we never recovered from that.”

The Broncos finished the night scoring 42 points in the paint.

Hasting’s lead reached as high as 59-41 at the three minute, one second mark of the quarter—which it would stay until the end of the quarter—before Midland started to chip away.

A 6-0 run by the Warriors got the lead to 11 to start the quarter, but Midland was unable to overcome the deficit.

Midland was outscored 33-28 in the second half.

The opening half was evenly matched between the two teams.

Midland led for most of the opening quarter before back-to-back buckets by the Broncos sent Hastings into the second frame with a 12-11 lead.

The two teams traded the lead back-and-forth in the second frame all the way out to a 30-30 tie.

Hastings put together another closing run to take a 36-31 lead into the locker room.

Emma Shepard and Peyton Wingert paced the Warriors with 16 points apiece. Erin Prusa added 12.

Midland won’t return to the Wikert Event Center until 2022, playing their final four games of 2021 on the road.

First up is a trip to No. 20 Briar Cliff on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

