West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic used its full-court pressure to down Fremont Bergan 54-42 on Thursday night in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
“It will overwhelm you physically, but also drain you mentally,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “They work very well in it, but we had some opportunities. They just can score points in bunches and that kind of happened to us in the third quarter.”
Lauren Baker scored five of her 12 points in the opening four minutes to help Bergan break to an 8-0 lead. Kate Gnad’s basket helped GACC cut the deficit to 14-13 entering the second period.
Baker and Kaia McIntyre, who led Bergan with 15 points, hit a trey each in the opening minutes of the second quarter to give the Lady Knights a 22-17 advantage. Sophia Haas’ 3-point basket put the Bluejays up 25-24 with 1:13 left in the half, but McIntyre answered with a jumper to give Bergan a 26-25 advantage at the break.
McIntyre’s basket put Bergan up 34-32 midway through the third quarter, but GACC finished the period on a 9-2 run. Brandi Doernemann did most of the damage. She scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the period.
“We were a little late at times in allowing an interior pass in there,” Pribnow said. “She didn’t miss a whole lot (of shots).”
A Doernamenn traditional three-point play helped the Bluejays extend the advantage to 47-36. Allie DeGroff’s basket cut the lead to 47-38, but the Bluejays protected their lead.
“Our girls were still working out there,” Pribnow said. “I never question their work ethic. We just ran out of gas a bit.”
Haas added 13 points for the Bluejays, who improve to 11-2. Brenna Rief added 10 while Gnad finished with eight.
DeGroff had eight points for the Lady Knights, who fall to 7-5 on the season. Hannah Frost had four and Adisyn Mendlik contributed three. Bergan will play Saturday at Class C-1’s top-ranked North Bend.